Fans win big in Meadowlands promotion

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ (February 7, 2017) - One month into the Meadowlands Racetrack's Own A Horse promotion, the results are clear - this harness racing contest is a winner for everyone.

10 lucky fans earned a chance to "own" a piece of one of five different horses competing at the Meadowlands during January. While the fans did not actually own the horse, they received up to 10 percent of the horse's earnings, paid for by the Meadowlands, while also getting access to meet their horse in the race paddock, visit with the trainer and driver, and if lucky enough, get a picture in the winner's circle.

Seven of the 10 contestants came out to the Meadowlands to watch their horse in person and brought friends and family with them.

In total, $4,819.05 was paid out by the Meadowlands to the contestants. One contestant and his wife even drove from Nashua, NH each week to the Meadowlands to watch his horse compete.

"We completely enjoyed our "own a horse" experience," said Scott Harris, who earned $1,112.50 as an "owner" of City Pie, trained by Mike Russo. "Because of the people involved and the experience, it was so worth it for my wife and I to drive the four-and-a-half hours from our home in Nashua NH, even in a snowstorm. We made sure to drive down every Saturday in January, so we wouldn't miss any part of the fun."

Another contest participant, Shelby Sadler from Maryland, won $1,056.05 courtesy of Melanie's Sharkette. She and her husband loved the experience so much that they are exploring ways to get more involved in the sport at their local racetracks and maybe even own a horse for real in the future.

The contest will run each month with 10 new "owners" selected. Sign-ups for the March round of the contest are open by visiting the Own A Horse page on the Meadowlands website. Fans can register until February 25.

