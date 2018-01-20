Fantastic four for Billy Dobson

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Billy Dobson finished second in the driver standings at Saratoga Raceway in 2017 and the 33-year-old proved Friday night at the Meadowlands that he is anything but a one-trick, half-mile track pony by guiding four winners over the mile oval on the 14-race harness racing card.

Dobson got underway in the third race $10,000 claiming pace, scoring with Windsong Gorgeous in 1:53 at odds of 5-1. His second winner would come about 20 minutes later as Duluth took the fourth race conditioned trot in 1:55.2 as the 9-5 favorite.

Long Story Short would bring Dobson's third victory after taking the ninth race conditioned trot in 1:56.4 at odds of 3-1 before A Jersey Contract completed the four-bagger by winning the 11th race conditioned trot in 1:55.3 at 7-2 on the tote board. Dobson picked up that drive when Bill Mann took off his late assignments after taking ill.

A LITTLE MORE:

One lucky simulcast bettor at Arlington (Ill.) Park raked the pot in the ninth race 20-Cent Jackpot Super High Five, cashing a ticket worth $11,656.22. ... The Late 20-Cent Jackpot Super High Five failed to result in a single-ticket winner, allowing the carryover to swell to $72.275.75. ... Anthony Napolitano and Brett Miller both recorded driving doubles. ... Total wagering on the card was $2,356,344. ... Racing resumes at the Big M Saturday at 6:35 p.m.

By Dave Little, Meadowlands Media Relations