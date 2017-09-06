Day At The Track

$166,499 New York Sire Stakes

04:15 PM 06 Sep 2017 NZST
In a Single Bound Outkast Blue Chip
In a Single Bound
Mike Lizzi Photo
Outkast Blue Chip
Mike Lizzi Photo

YONKERS, NY, Tuesday, September 5, 2017 - Yonkers Raceway Tuesday night (Sept. 5th) hosted the $166,499 New York Sire Stakes Armand Palatucci Pace for harness racing 3-year-old colts and geldings.

Three divisions-at $55,833, $55,833 and $54,833, respectively-comprised the 'sloppy' event.

Tuesday's opening group saw favored Pointomygranson (Scott Zeron, $4.70) go the distance, holding off a closing-ranks Cultural Paradise (Brian Sears) by a neck. Pole-sitting Serious Major (Jim Morrill Jr.) was a best-of-the-rest, three-hole third.

The winner, from post position No. 4, knocked off his appointed rounds (:26.4, :56.4, 1:25.1, 1:53.1) for a second consecutive (NYSS) victory after beginning the season 0-for-10.

For Pointomygranson, an American Ideal gelding owned by Gold Standard Equine and trained by Chris Ryder, it was a life-best effort. The exacta paid $10.60, with the triple returning $41.60.

The second statebred soiree offered the exact same, two-speed scenario in exact same (1:53.1) time.

Fave Outkast Blue Chip (Morrill Jr., $4.60), from post No. 3, went the distance, this one after subsections of :27.3, :56.2 and 1:25. The margin was a drifting couple of lengths, with America's Sleet (Jason Bartlett) third.

For Outkast Blue Chip, a Roll N Roll Heaven colt owned by Blue Chip Bloodstock and trained by Buzzy Sholty, it was his fourth win in 14 seasonal starts. The exacta paid $10.40, with the triple returning $34.80.

The final Palatucci contest found In a Single Bound (Billy Dobson, $2.40) maintaining his solid form. A third down-the-road wagering choice in as many divisions, In a Single Bound-from post No. 2-left around Ideal Wheel (Zeron), then completed the task at hoof (:28, :57.1, 1:25.2, 1:53.2),

In a Single Bound opened a length-and-a-half into the lane, then whipped Ideal Wheel by a half-length. Music is Art (Bartlett) closed from last among the quintet to grab third.

For In a Single Bound, a Roll with Joe gelding co-owned by Dennis & Simone Noud and trained by Monica Krist, he's now 10-for-14 this season. The exacta paid $5, with no triple wagering offered due to the limited starters.

Frank Drucker

