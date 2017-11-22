Two millionaires head $300,000 Progress Pace

DOVER, Del. --- Two separately owned outstanding three-year-olds - Fear The Dragon and Downbytheseaside lead an 11-horse field in the $35,000 Hap Hansen Progress Pace (HHPP) headliner on a big pre-Thanksgiving harness racing card along with three Delaware Standardbred Breeders Fund (DSBF) preliminaries on Wednesday, Nov. 22 at Dover Downs. First post is 4:30 p.m.

Trainer Bruce Brown says Fear The Dragon trained so well a week ago that ownership paid a $25,000 supplemental fee to race in the HHPP. The colt who ranked at the top of the Hambletonian Society Breeders Crown top 10 poll most of the summer drew post 5 with Hall of Famer David Miller while Downbytheseaside, piloted by Chris Page, winner of last week’s Matron Final leaves from post 9 in the second tier. The first eight finishers qualify for next Thursday’s $300,000 Final.

Earlier in the first of two DSBF $20,000 events, Serendipity Stable’s Star Sapphire and driver Russ Foster seeks a second straight prelim win, wire-to-wire in 2:00.2. Déjà vu Blue, driven by Ross Wolfenden was second for owners Howard Taylor, Tom Lazzaro, Mike Casalino and trainer Dylan Davis.

Alpine Chic, handled by Allan Davis, who shares ownership with Delbert Cain and Nanticoke Racing, finished third last week. In the second $20,000 DSBF trot, Corey Callahan closed with a rush driving Vandalous to score a victory for BCJM, Fuquay-Varina, Cinbrew Ent. And Chambers Racing, to notch the fastest win in 1;59.4 edging Uptown Spunk and Roger Plante by a head .

The $20,000 DSBF Colts and Gelding Trot has eight starters led by Super Fly (Art Stafford Jr.). Bobby Glassmeyer bred, owned and trained Boston Cruiser (Jonathan Roberts), Bobby Myers’ Brother Kenny (Tim Tetrick) and Sky Marshal owned by trainer-driver Carlo Poliseno and Jane Dunavant, are contenders.

The top eight point-getters after Wednesday’s two prelim legs make the $100,000 DSBF Final on Nov. 30. The four lucrative Delaware events will be part of the $300,000 (est.) Hap Hansen Progress Pace all-star card

There is no live harness on Thursday. Dover Downs, management and horsemen join others having a Happy Thanksgiving.

Monday through Thursday. post time is 4:30 p.m. The daily program features a 50-cent Pick 5 (races 2-6) and a late daily double ( races 12 and 13).

General parking and admission are free. Reservations are suggested for the Winner's Circle Restaurant’s acclaimed Buffet and for the 4-star Dover Downs Hotel. Call 302-674-4600.Top harness and thoroughbred races are featured in the Racing and Sports Book daily for 12 Noon until 12 Midnight.

Marv Bachrad