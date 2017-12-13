Feel Like A Fool takes feature - Morgan wins four

DOVER, Del --- Feel Like A Fool enjoyed an excellent outside trip behind Emeritus Maximus (Russell Foster) on the backstretch before moving three-wide on the final turn to take the lead on the way to 1:52 harness racing victory in the Monday, Dec. 11 feature race at Dover Downs. Tony Morgan wins four, needs 20 for 16,000th.

It was only the second time this meet that Tim Tetrick drove the millionaire winning gelding for trainer Bob Clark and owner Kovack Stables and second win. Singing Saint (Tony Morgan) closed strongly to finish second. Skyful Of Lighters (Allan Davis) was third. The nine-year-old altered son of Art Major -Fool That I Am won for the fifth time in 2017 good for $49,116 this year and $1,211,156 lifetime.

The longshot on the card came when Eddie Davis Jr. piloted Warrawee Monarch, owned by The Wiz Kids Stable, and trained by Bart Dalious to a 1:54.3 victory in a Delaware pace. Middle Aged Crazy (Jonathan Roberts) was second in front of race favorite Bad Man Sam (Corey Callahan).

Tony Morgan's four winners give him 15,980 lifetime, the second highest for a North American driver. Corey Callahan had two wins as did trainer Bobby Clark.

CELBRITY PEGASUS, THERESADEMONINME HEAD TUESDAY $25,000 TROT

Tuesday has become top trotting day at Dover Downs. Last week, Celebrity Pegasus came from far back to end Theresademoninme’s win streak in the $25,000 Open trot. This week they meet again on Tuesday, Dec. 12. Post time is 4:30 p.m.

Art Stafford Jr. driving Ken Wood, Bill Dittmar, Steve Ianquinta and Minisink Farms’ Celebrity Pegasus trained by Eric Ell, got away last in an eight horse field last Tuesday but rallied to overtake Theresademoninme and Jonathan Roberts in the final stride for a 1:54 victory. Check past performances and note Mike Casaino and trainer Dylan Davis’ Thereademoninme has three wins and four eight seconds in his last seven races.

I Like My Boss drew the rail for trainer Bob Shahan and Jimmy and A.M. Parsons with driver Allan Davis. He has won two of his last three starts. Tim Tetrick drives the sharp Uva Hanover, trained by Linda Toscano for Martin Steinberg and Sake Your Claim Stable, from post 2. Murmur Hanover and driver Vic Kirby, also have an impressive winning record.

Three newcomer to the feature trot are J.L. Sadowsky’s Home’N Dry with Corey Callahan, Kanthaka and Tony Morgan racing for Chris Beaver and RBH Ventures Inc. and Bamond Racing’s Crazshaha with Ross Wolfenden. All three are in from recently racing in Yonkers features.

Among a group of strong trots on the under-card is a $13,500 Winners event. Miami (Kirby), who has won two of three including a week ago, Bamond Stable’s Credevie (Allan Davis) from post 1, John DeVito’s My Cherry Pie (Callahan) and Arty Foster’s sharp Petrossian AS (Russell Foster) in a nine-horse field.

Dover Downs now features a 50-cent Pick 5 wager starting with the 2nd race through the 6th. A late daily double is carded for the 12th and 13th races.

Dover Downs races four days a week, Monday through Thursday with post time at 4:30 p.m. Fine food is available while watching the races at the acclaimed Winner's Circle Restaurant Buffet. Call 302-674-4600 for reservations.

Simulcasting of harness and thoroughbred races each day from 12 Noon until 12 Midnight in the Race and Sports Book.

Marv Bachrad