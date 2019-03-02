Feelin Red Hot back on the winning track

LEBANON, OH. - Feelin Red Hot (Chris Page) got back on the winning track capturing the $25,000 Mares Open Handicap Pace at Miami Valley Raceway on Friday night (March 1). Driver Kayne Kauffman also had a memorable evening scoring a hat trick with three horses, all from his own barn.

Feelin Red Hot drew the best of the four outside posts grouping and took full advantage. Once Page wrestled the front away with the 6-year-old daughter of Feelin Friskie he opened a couple lengths on the field and maintained the margin through the wire reached in 1:52. Lease Ness Monster (Kyle Ater) and Gone Girl (Dan Noble) were the best of the rest in the feature race.

Ron Burke trains the winner, who now has three triumphs in six tries at this level in 2019, for owners Burke Racing Stable LLC and Weaver Bruscemi LLC.

Kayne Kauffman not only reached the winner's circle three times, but also eclipsed the lofty $20 million purse earnings plateau. His first win came behind Tura Lura Lural in the second division of the first leg of the Herb Cover Jr. Memorial Series for distaffers who are non-winners of four races or $40,000 lifetime. The 4-year-old daughter of The Panderosa pounced from the 2-hole at the head of the stretch and sailed to a 1:53.4 score over Scwartz Bros Beaty (Sam Widger) and Canadian Rocker (Mike Peterson). Kauffman's wife Natalie co-owns the winner with partners Douglas Millard and Sandra Burns.



Kayne Kauffman eclipsed the $20 million purse earnings plateau with a hat trick on Friday at Miami Valley. He is congratulated by Racing Operations Manager Helen Carlo and Senior Marketing Director Jerry Abner. - Conrad photo

Dan D Dune (1:53) gave Kauffman his second tally beating Strong Playin King (Dan Noble) and Whata Twist (Josh Sutton) in a $12,500 claimer for pacing geldings. Mary Megerle owns the 6-year-old who won for the second time in eight seasonal starts at this level. Mary Megerle also owns Kayne's third victor of the night, Lerato N (1:53.2), a 6-year-old mare who topped the highest condition class for the female set. The upset winner paid $33.20 for topping Strong Opinion (Sutton) and Sandy Sue (Page).

Kauffman began his career in 1994 with one win in four starts and purse earnings of $423. Since then the 40-year-old reinsman has accumulated 3066 wins in addition to 3382 place and 3363 show finishes. Kayne's first two $1 million seasons came in 2013 and 2014, followed by $2 million-plus seasons in 2015 and 2018. In 2016 and 2017 the red-and-white clad driver managed $3 million-plus campaigns. He owns 14 100-plus win seasons, including the last 11 years. He scored over 300 victories in three straight years from 2015-2017.

In this age of catch drivers, Kauffman is also an accomplished trainer who manages a full stable. He has recorded 810 training wins and his horses have earned over $4.6 million.