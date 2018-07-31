Argentina capture FEGAT title in Belgium

Pompano Beach, FL - The Federation Europeenne Des Gentleman Cavaliers, known as F.E.G.A.T., held their championship series in Belgium on July 28 and 29 with Argentina taking the crown, capturing the title over worthy opponents representing 11 other countries.

Individual honors went to Argentina's Leonrado Agusti, who at age 67, entered the competition with over 1,300 career wins, tops in a very select group of drivers.

The United States was represented by Dein Spriggs, who was hampered by the draws in his events and finished well back in the competition.

In one of the closest finishes in F.E.G.A.T. history, Argentina edged out Australia and The Netherlands in the near triple dead-heat, while Norway and Finland were next in the two day competition. Germany was next, followed by New Zealand, host country Belgium, Sweden, Russia, Austria and, finally, the United States.

After day one of the event, Norway had sprinted out to a quick early lead, followed by The Netherlands and Argentina. The United States, drawing outside posts in the majority of the events, was trailing the field.

Things didn't get any better for the U.S.A. during day two with Spriggs lamenting, "The draw sure hasn't been very kind to us during this competition.

"One good thing," Spriggs joked, "is that, if someone out there has dyslexia, they would think I came in first!

"I must say, though, that the hospitality here has been absolutely great and the F.E.G.A.T. folks and the Belgium contingent were just great and made the journey memorable and more than worthwhile."