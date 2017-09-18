Day At The Track

2017 Yonkers International Trot

03:27 PM 18 Sep 2017 NZST
The $1 million International Trot Trophy, Harness Racing
The $1 million International Trot Trophy

YONKERS, NY, Sunday, September 17, 2017 - The world-class harness racing field for the 2017 Yonkers International Trot at Empire City Casino is rounding into shape.

According to race secretary Steve Starr, the list of acceptances as of this writing (alphabetically, with country) are...

Dreammoko (FRA)

Midnight Hour (FIN)

Oasis Bi (ITA)

On Track Piraten (SWE)

Resolve (USA)

Tripolini VP (DEN)

Twister Bi (ITA)

Resolve is, of course, the defending champ (world-record 2:23.4), with Oasis Bi and On Track Piraten finishing second and fourth, respectively. When the race was reinstituted by Yonkers in 2015, Oasis Bi and On Track Piraten wound up fourth and seventh.

The connections of Top Flight Angel, winner of the 63rd Yonkers Trot, had a standing invitation, but elected to go in the same day's $225,000 final of the New York Sire Stakes.

Starr is going over the results of races this past weekend to finalize the 10-horse field contesting the $1 million, mile-and-a-quarter event, set for Saturday afternoon, Oct. 14th.

The $3.3 million program, by far the richest in Yonkers' storied history, also includes the $1.8 million New York 'Day' of Champions and a pair of $250,000 Invitationals.

First post for the 11-race card is 1 PM, with the layout as such...

No.-Event Post time

1-NYSS 2YO Colt/Gelding Pace 1:00

2-NYSS 2YO Filly Pace 1:20

3-NYSS 2YO Filly Trot 1:40

4-NYSS 3YO Filly Pace 2:00

5-NYSS 2YO Colt/Gelding Trot 2:20

6-NYSS 3YO Colt/Gelding Pace 2:40

7-Invitational Pace (Dan Rooney) 3:00

8-Invitational Trot (Harry Harvey) 3:30

9-International Trot 4:00

10-NYSS 3YO Colt/Gelding Trot 4:30

11-NYSS 3YO Filly Trot 5:00

Notes...all finals for NYSS are at flat mile with eight starters @ $225,000 each

Invitational Trot is 1¼ miles with 10 starters @ $250,000

Invitational Pace is flat mile with eight starters @ $250,000

Races 8 thru 11 simulcast to French-hubbed audience.

Additional info. surrounding the program shall be announced when available.

Frank Drucker

