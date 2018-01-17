Tuesday action from Dover Downs

DOVER, Del. --- Filled Donut overcame leaving from outside post 8 to win his second straight delivering a 1:54.1 success in the $16,000 feature trot in the Tueday, Jan 16 harness racing headliner at Dover Downs. Jack Parker Jr. drove NF Happenstance to her third consecutive victory to win the $13,000 Winner's Over trot.

Art Stafford Jr. and trainer Eric Ell teamed up completing an undefeated 2018 for the Andover Hall -Miss Gertrude four-year-old gelding. It was his third win in his last four outings. Miami (Vic Kirby) was second with Amber Ella (Tony Morgan) third. The victory moved Filled Donut into six-figure earnings. He has now won $103,880 with six lifetime wins for owners Ken Wood, Bill Dittmar, Steve Iaquinta and Lee Walls.

In the $13,000 Winners-Over trot, NF Happenstance continues a successful return to the races after dropping a Sebastian K filly last Spring for owner Jim Moore IlI. The daughter of SJ's Caviar -Moira Hall remained unbeaten in 2018 when Jack Parker Jr. pulled the eight-year-old out of second heading around the final turn and withstood a late challenge from I Like My Boss (Allan Davis) in deep stretch to record her 23rd career victory and raise her earnings to $319,756 lifetime. Tough Mac (Corey Callahan) was third. Awsome Valley was scratched.

William Moffett Inc.'s, Gillie The Kid, in a $12,000 Winners-Over trot, scored a 1:55.2 victory. An altered son of Northern Kid -Campaign Wife, Gillie The Kid notched his first win of the New Year. It was the second win for Ross Wolfenden. Veteran All Shoes On Deck (Jonathan Roberts) closed to take second while Moose Madness (Vic Kirby) was the show horse.

In the $13,000 Mares Pace, lightly raced Stormtracker won her second in-a-row posting a 1:53.3 victory with Vic Kirby in the bike. It was only the sixth career start for the four-year-old by Big Jim -Stonebridge Breeze, who now has won four with a second and a third for owners Mehlenbacher, Enviro and Bay's stables. Odysseus (Callahan) was runner-up in front of The Lion Sleeps (Russell Foster), third.

Corey Callahan, trainer Dylan Davis and owner Howard Taylor won the daily double. Ross Wolfenden, Montrell Teague and trainer Clyde Francis also had two winners.

ENHANCE YOUR MIND RETURNS IN $25,000 MARES OPEN/HANDICAP

Last week owner-trainer Bryan Truitt’s Enhance Your Mind was scratch but returns this week in the top female pace of the week, the $25,000 Mares Open/Handicap, Wednesday, Jan. 17 at Dover Downs, Wednesday, Jan. 17. An $18,000 Mares pace tops a strong undercard. Post time is 4:30 p.m.

Last season’s Horse of the Meet, Enhance Your Mind with driver Vic Kirby has won this feature twice with two-times second and is handicapped starting from the outside in a seven female feature. One of the most consistent distaffs in the field, Gary Ewing owned and trained Sweet Bobbie, driven by Art Stafford Jr., also has two feature wins to go with a second and four thirds since opening day.

Corey Callahan will drive Breakaway Stable’s homebred Valuable Art, a winner of three consecutive races in December.

Claim To Fame’s Hold It Hanover handled by Ross Wolfenden, steps up in class after a win last week and a glowing season-long record. Russell Foster will drive Legacy Racing’s steady Empress Deo. Mike Casalino’s Nat A Virgin, after three straight outside posts drew the rail with Jonathan Roberts in the bike. Ken Jacob’s Plant Rock and Tim Tetrick bring a record of two wins in her last three races into the fray.

An $18,000 Mare Winners pace top the undercard. Two starters won last time out; Magicinthemoonlite (Wolfenden) owned by Linda Condon and Kevin Freeman, and Tim Mumford’s Rolllatown (Foster). The competitive field of nine includes Roselily (Stafford Jr.) owned by Ken Wood, Bill Dittmar, Steve Iaquinta and Minisink Farms, OK Jasmine (Callahan) for owner Rich Lombardo.

Other contenders are Frank Chick’s sharp Rocking BB (Eddie Davis Jr.), Barry Spedden and Josh Parker’s Cocktail Time (Tony Morgan) a winner of three of his last fice with a second and a third, Jeff Clark’s steady She’s A Billionair (Frank Milby) and Reg Hazzard’s Dreaming Silly (Allan Davis) who drew the outside post. .

Thursday features another powerful 13-race program headed by a wide-open $25,000 Open pace.

Live racing is featured four days a week, Monday through Thursday with post time at 4:30 p.m.

Dover Downs now features a 50-cent Pick 5 wager starting with the 2nd race through the 6th. A late daily double is carded for the 12th and 13th races.

Watch the live racing and enjoy fine food at the acclaimed Winner's Circle Restaurant Buffet. Call 302-674-4600 for reservations.

Simulcasting of harness and thoroughbred races each day from 12 Noon until 12 Midnight in the Race and Sports Book.

Marv Bachrad