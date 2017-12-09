Fillies best older mares in Dayton Open

DAYTON, OH. - The $17,500 Open Distaff Pace at Hollywood Dayton Raceway on Friday night (Dec. 8) proved to be a buzz-kill for those who say young horses can't compete with seasoned harness racing veterans. Two of the three 3-year-old fillies in the full 10-horse field of southwest Ohio's finest mares finished 1-2 in the 1:53 mile on a cool (26 degree) evening. The betting public apparently didn't like the youngsters chances either as the 6-1 winner Juslikeaqueen (Jeremy Smith) paid $14 and coupled with 17-1 runnerup Firstup (Kyle Ater) the exacta kicked back $151. Favored American Girl (Trace Tetrick) rallied for third to round out a $674.80 $2 trifecta.

Ellies Jet N (Chris Page) worked hard to get the first call at the :26.4 quarter-mile mark, followed by Rock Me Baby (Josh Sutton) and Firstup. Addy's Way (Dan Noble) launched a first-over bid before the :56.2 half-mile station with Juslikeaqueen in tow in the outer flow. Ellies Jet N stayed game through the 1:24.1 three quarters, but the :27.4 third panel left her helpless in the stretch. Addys Way did get a brief moment in front but was swallowed up by the first three finishers through the lane.

Juslikeaqueen now sports ten wins in her sophomore season, including three in the open ranks from her last five tries. The daughter of Palone Ranger earned just $4200 in three winless starts in her first season at the races, but has banked $84,245 thus far in 2017. She is owned by Antonia Storer and trained by Dan Maier.

Saturday night's card at Hollywood Dayton will feature the 3rd annual Hoosiers vs. Buckeyes Driver's Challenge pitting five of Hoosier Park's top reinsmen against Dayton's five leaders in the current meet dash derby. The Buckeyes won the inaugural event in 2015, but the Hoosiers turned the tables and triumphed in 2016. This grudge match will be decided over six races of spirited, instense direct head-to-head competition.

The visiting Hoosier squad is comprised of Trace Tetrick, Sam Widger, John DeLong, Ricky Macomber and Brandon Bates. The five Buckeyes trying to defend their home turf will be Josh Sutton, Dan Noble, Kayne Kauffman, Tyler Smith and Kyle Ater.

First race post time is 6:15 p.m. The Hoosiers vs. Buckeyes contest races are 2, 4, 6, 7, 9 and 11.

Gregg Keidel