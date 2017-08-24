Day At The Track

Fire at Goshen Historic Track

01:32 PM 24 Aug 2017 NZST
Goshen Historic Track.JPG
The smoke pouring from two barns at Goshen Historic Track Wednesday evening
Kelly Marsh Photo
GOSHEN - The smoke pouring from two harness racing barns at Goshen Historic Track Wednesday evening could be seen for miles around as about 100 firefighters battled the blaze for about 90 minutes.

As night fell just before 8 p.m., the flames appeared to be mostly extinguished.

Preliminary indications were the fire started in one of the barns that houses a blacksmith shop behind the Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame at 240 Main St.

Tim Masters, the facilities manager at Historic Track, said he led 10 horses to safety. He said no horses were injured in the blaze, which was first reported about 6:15 p.m.

The two barns are located just down from the grandstand at Historic Track and firefighters attacked the blaze from two sides - from the Main Street side and from the track side. The barns are along the track.

By Amanda Spadaro

Reprinted with permission of The Record Online

 

 
Includes Video
