First blood to NSW

08:52 PM 24 Feb 2018 NZDT
Australasia's greatest reinswomen at Tabcorp Park Menangle
Club Menangle
Champion 'local' harness racing driver KerryAnn Turner struck first blood for NSW when she beat some of Australasia's greatest reinswomen in the opening race at Tabcorp Park Menangle tonight.

Turner, fresh from a winning double at Newcastle the previous night, continued her spectacular form of recent weeks when she piloted five-year-old pacer Kenrick to a strong win in the Lexus of Macarthur Lady Drivers Invitational.

Trained by Brad Hewitt at Goulburn, Kenrick got the perfect run just off the speed behind front-running Taurisi who quickly found the front in a lightning opening split of 27.6 seconds.

Lauren Tritton managed to back off the speed slightly with a second split of 29.2 seconds and still had the lead turning for home, although the challengers were beginning to mount.

Stanley Ross Robyn (Ash Grives) and Lovin Miss Daisy both made strong runs in the straight but Turner timed her run to perfection as Kenrick came on nicely to record a one and a quarter metre win over Stanley Ross Robyn with Lovin Miss Daisy three metres further back in third with defending champion Martelle Maguire excited to finish such an eye-catching third.

Turner had a busy night preparing Charlaval for a tilt at the Miracle Mile.

"He's probably the biggest outsider of the field but he'll run an honest race," she said.

"Driving in races like these invitationals is always a pleasure and I don't get the chance that often as I usually have runners I am training in the race.

"Tonight it's been for a really good cause, the Teal Pants Campaign and it's just an honour to win another race and add to the money we've raised for such a good cause."

Disappointment of the race was the well-backed Mrs Browns Boy which raced without cover and dropped out quickly for Kerryn Manning as the field turned for home.
Sean Vella
1 6:17pm LEXUS OF MACARTHUR LADY DRIVERS INVITATIONAL (PENALTY EXEMPT RACE) 1609M
$25,000 M0 Only. RBD. Mobile Results
Pl  Horse Prize-
money		   Row &
Br		 TAB
#		 Trainer Driver
(C = Concession)		 Mgn
(m)		 Starting
odds		 Stewards'
Comments 
1 KENRICK NZ      Fr3 3 Brad Hewitt KerryAnn Turner   $ 3.50    
  BROWN HORSE 5 by BETTORS DELIGHT USA out of TOAST TO CULLEN (NZ) (CHRISTIAN CULLEN NZ) 
Owner(s): G I Peart, K E Peart, S Weeks, H Sproule, A W Rudd, D W Rudd, D D Leppard, J A Turnbull 
Breeder(s): Biddlecombe Equine Ltd
2 STANLEY ROSS ROBYN NZ      Fr4 4 David Hewitt Ashlee Grives 1.4m $ 10.90    
3 LOVIN MISS DAISY NZ      Fr6 8 Mark Callaghan Martelle Maguire 4.2m $ 21.60    
4 TAURISI      Fr1 1 James Rattray Lauren Tritton 4.7m $ 4.50    
5 OUR WALL STREET WOLF NZ      Fr7 9 Chris Frisby Natalie Rasmussen 9.9m $ 11.70    
6 RAVE MOONRAKER NZ      Fr2 2 Mark Callaghan Madi Young 17.4m $ 16.40    
7 SIR MAJOR STRIDE NZ      Fr5 7 Darren Binskin Emma Turnbull 18.0m $ 35.30    
8 MRS BROWNS BOY NZ      Fr10 12 Nathan Turnbull Kerryn Manning 20.2m $ 3.20 fav   
9 BIG BANG LEONARD      Fr8 10 Margaret Lee Angela Hedges 23.2m $ 28.10    
10 GOODTIME SLATER      Fr9 11 Joe Conolly Ellen Rixon 27.0m $ 62.60    
Scratchings
 
REDBELLY JACK 5
VALOROSO HANOVER 6
Track Rating:   Gross Time: 1:51:4 Mile Rate: 1:51:4
First Quarter: 27.6 Second Quarter: 29.2 Third Quarter: 27.5 Fourth Quarter: 27.1
Margins: 1.4m x 2.8m
 
 
