First blood to NSW

Champion 'local' harness racing driver KerryAnn Turner struck first blood for NSW when she beat some of Australasia's greatest reinswomen in the opening race at Tabcorp Park Menangle tonight.



Turner, fresh from a winning double at Newcastle the previous night, continued her spectacular form of recent weeks when she piloted five-year-old pacer Kenrick to a strong win in the Lexus of Macarthur Lady Drivers Invitational.



Trained by Brad Hewitt at Goulburn, Kenrick got the perfect run just off the speed behind front-running Taurisi who quickly found the front in a lightning opening split of 27.6 seconds.



Lauren Tritton managed to back off the speed slightly with a second split of 29.2 seconds and still had the lead turning for home, although the challengers were beginning to mount.



Stanley Ross Robyn (Ash Grives) and Lovin Miss Daisy both made strong runs in the straight but Turner timed her run to perfection as Kenrick came on nicely to record a one and a quarter metre win over Stanley Ross Robyn with Lovin Miss Daisy three metres further back in third with defending champion Martelle Maguire excited to finish such an eye-catching third.



Turner had a busy night preparing Charlaval for a tilt at the Miracle Mile.



"He's probably the biggest outsider of the field but he'll run an honest race," she said.



"Driving in races like these invitationals is always a pleasure and I don't get the chance that often as I usually have runners I am training in the race.



"Tonight it's been for a really good cause, the Teal Pants Campaign and it's just an honour to win another race and add to the money we've raised for such a good cause."



Disappointment of the race was the well-backed Mrs Browns Boy which raced without cover and dropped out quickly for Kerryn Manning as the field turned for home.

Sean Vella

SVella@clubmenangle.com.au

