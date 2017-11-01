Attracting more than just new owners

Bringing new owners into harness racing is the biggest hurdle this industry faces.

Finding investment can be difficult for every trainer. So when Anthony MacDonald signed up Ron Burke of Burke Racing LLC, two of Burkes clients - Mark Weaver and Mike Bruscemi of Weaver/Bruscemi LLC - and Adriano Sorella to buy 75% of his Sweet Lou colt Springbridge Proud, even MacDonald''s wife was surprised.

"Im a good talker, but Ron Burke doesn't need to own horses with thestable.c a," Macdonald said.

"We were working on the deal as he was celibrating Breeders Crown victories of his own last weekend, and his partner Mark Weaver said the decision to invest was simple," Macdonald explained. "Ronnie and I love what the MacDonalds are doing with thestable.ca and we also are big fans of the Sweet Lous," remarked Weaver. "This was an opportunity to support both and we are thrilled to be part of the team."

Sorella echoed Weaver's reasoning for climbing aboard. "I joined T hestable.ca because I believe our industry really needs to get back to the grass roots of getting new ownership into the business," the majority of 2013 Little Brown Jug winner Vegas Vacation said. "We need more people who see this as a form of entertainment, and can enjoy an entry level investment opportunity. Even though I am heavily invested into the business, I believe Thestable.ca is perfect for new investors and I wanted to join and give my support".

It's a huge feather in the cap of thestable.ca that owners of this calibre are interested in doing business with the fractional ownership stable. The support is greatly appreciated and the message is loud and clear according to Macdonald.

"The simple fact is, this industry needs to change." he said. "The people joining us are the forward thinking people of this industry that know we can't continue to allow the establishment to double down on failures of the past with no tangible direction for the future. To these people, thestable.ca is something that is different and that scares them."

"What scares me is continuing to watch my industry decay and my friends struggle in front of me," Macdonald continues. "I said we'd bring horse racing industry into the 21st century, bring new people from the general public into our industry and thestable.ca delivered. 358 owners from 9 countries now call thestable.ca home, and 98 horses are in our care presently. We have over 25 employees, many of who were laid off from other stables."

"I think we are making positive gains and people are starting to take notice."

Thestable.ca is poised to go over 100 horses with both the Harrisburg and Deleware sales fast approaching.