Day At The Track

Hoosier Park celebrates 25 years

04:13 PM 22 Mar 2018 NZDT
Hoosier Park Racing & Casino

Hoosier Park Racing & Casino will kick off its 25th year of live harness racing on Friday, March 30 and Saturday, March 31 with a full weekend of promotions, giveaways, dining specials, free entertainment, family fun, and more. With a first post time of 6:30 p.m., the 2018 live racing season will include a full stakes schedule featuring the $300,000 Dan Patch Stakes on Friday, Aug. 10.

Live racing at Hoosier Park Racing & Casino will follow a Friday, Saturday schedule the opening week, a Thursday, Friday, Saturday schedule the second week and then commence a Tuesday through Saturday schedule throughout the remainder of the season.

To celebrate opening weekend, Hoosier Park is offering a guaranteed prize up to $5,000 to every Club Centaur member who swipes their club card at a rewards kiosk between 10 a.m. on Friday, March 30 and 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, March 31.

Opening weekend at Hoosier Park will also include:

Friday, March 30 Free Hoosier Park collectible t-shirt to the first 500 guests at Trackside Club Centaur starting at 10 a.m. Five $100 Mega Bet drawings at 7:15 p.m. (entry period between 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.) Fan-Tastic Fridays featuring $1, $2, and $3 specials on Trackside Beat the Big Guy race wagering contest Free live entertainment in The Terrace Showroom featuring Zach Day, following live racing Saturday, March 31 Free family fun, including games, face painting, kids activities and more Five $100 Mega Bet drawings at 7:15 p.m. (entry period between 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.) WINGO and Wagering Wars racing contests Free live entertainment in The Terrace Showroom featuring Nick Harless, following live racing

"This marks our 25th year of racing at Hoosier Park, and we're coming off the biggest year in Hoosier Park racing history with the 2017 Breeders Crown," said Rick Moore, Hoosier Park's vice president and general manager of racing. "This year's racing theme is Racing Revolutionized because we're taking harness racing to new heights. We can't wait to share this season of racing excitement with our fans, community, team members, and horsemen and horsewomen."

Racing fans will once again receive 2X Club Centaur points for wagering on live races at both Hoosier Park and Indiana Grand, which can be used for complimentaries throughout the season.

Additional information, including the full racing schedule and a complete list of racing promotions and events, is available at www.hoosierpark.com.


Kiersten Flint

22-Mar-2018 16:03 PM NZDT
