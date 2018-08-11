Hoosier ready to showcase $325,000 Dan Patch

Anderson, IN --Aug. 9, 2018--Tomorrow marks the 25th anniversary of the $325,000 Dan Patch Stakes at Hoosier Park Racing & Casino. Arguably one of the most anticipated editions of Indiana's richest harness race, the event will feature a field of nine with combined lifetime purse earnings of more than $15 million. With three Breeders Crown champions, two World Champions, and one international icon, the August 10th Dan Patch Stakes is set for Race 11 with an estimated post time of 9:50 p.m. EDT.

North America's leading money-winning trainer, Ron Burke, will look to score his third Dan Patch victory and be the first trainer to score back to back victories in the Dan Patch Stakes since Nat Varty scored with Ready To Rumble and Pacific Rocket in 1994 and 1995.

Lazarus N, who is hailed as one of the greatest racehorses to ever emerge from New Zealand, will be making his North American racing debut in the Dan Patch and has been enlisted as the 6-5 morning line choice. The six-year-old Champion pacer was supplemented to the event for a fee of $25,000 and will start from post nine with Yannick Gingras in the bike for Hall of Fame trainer Jimmy Takter.

The race card will offer premier exotic wagering; including a $20,000 guaranteed superfecta and a $15,000 guaranteed Hoosier High Five. A $10,000 Indiana Sires Stakes handicapping contest will also be offered on races five through 12 with a top prize of $5,000. Additionally, Indianapolis's WISH TV Channel 8 will broadcast live coverage of the Dan Patch Stakes starting at 9 p.m.

Friday's Dan Patch festivities include family-friendly activities, special giveaways in the winner's circle, and a commemorative rocks glass set for the first 2,000 guests to visit Trackside Club Centaur, beginning at 2 p.m. Outdoor fair foods, including Dal Forno Pizza, FoxGardin, and Sweet Shack, will be available throughout the weekend. Admission is free for all racing events at Hoosier Park, including the Dan Patch Stakes.

The festival weekend continues into Saturday and Sunday with Kammy's Kause Music Festival presented by FoxGardin. The outdoor festival features 22 bands including acts like Cliff Ritchey & Josh Kaufman, Rob Dixon Quartet and the Fighting Jamesons. Saturday's music will kick off at 9 p.m. and Sunday's music will kick off at Noon. Two-day pass tickets for this year's Kammy's Kause are on sale now for $20 via Ticketmaster. Proceeds will directly benefit the 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.

Now in its 15th year, the Fortville-based Kammy's Kause has raised over $370,000 for 4p-, also known as Wolf-Hirschhorn Syndrome. A high-end silent auction will coincide with the music festival and will include items like a gas boulder fire pit donated by Fire Boulder, a Saffire ceramic grill and smoker donated by Family Leisure, and more.

More information on the Dan Patch Stakes and Dan Patch Festival can be found at www.hoosierpark.com.