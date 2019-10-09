FORBES runs story on Yonkers International

It is not often that harness racing graces the pages of FORBES MAGAZINE, but it happened today on their online version with a super story in the travel section.

The story is authored by Gerald Eskenaz, a contributor to the Travel Section of Forbes,

His opening paragraph kicks off with "Going to the racetrack might not be the first sightseeing adventure that comes to mind. But if you want to get the feel of an unusual New York experience—along with thousands of other howling fans—here is a terrific way to spend a Saturday afternoon:

The $1 million Yonkers International Trot."

He goes on to talk about the race itself, the dining and betting opportunites and there is some quotes and history from newly appointed Direcor of Racing Alex Dadoyan.

Kudos to the staff at Yonkers Raceway and the SOA of NY for getting this story placed perfectly with the big race coming this Saturday.

To read the story on FORBES online click here.