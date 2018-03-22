DOVER, Del.--- Weather permitting, four Delaware Standardbred Breeders Fund (DSBF) three-year-old events bring to a close preliminary rounds and an outstanding 16-race harness racing program in Dover Downs' penultimate racing. Major Uptrend, A 1:49.2 winner of last week's $35,000 Preferred pace is back Thursday in the week's top feature event, March 22 at Dover Downs. A $22,000 sub-feature and a $16,000, three $14,000 and two $25,000-$30,000-$35,000 Claiming paces are on the standout program. Post time is 4:30 p.m.

A pair of non-wagering events precede the regular card. At 4 p.m., George Teague's Ibetyoucanwiggle (Montrell Teague) and Rich Lombardo, Brent Outten and Green Racing's Go Sandy Go (Jason Green), separated by a nose in last week's $20,000 soph filly pace, renew their competition. Pedal Power (Tim Tetrick), owned by Darrell and Leah Lewis, is the one to beat in the second contest.

The DSBF sophomore male pacers start the wagering card with the first of two $20,000 divisions. JoAnn Looney-King's Evolution Tour (Tetrick) and George Teague's GWT (M. Teague) start the daily double. Slick Tony (Russell Foster), bred and owned by George Leager, meets Joy and George Teague's Transitioning Joy (M.Teague) and Mrs, Looney-King's Burn Brighter (Tetrick) battle in the second DSBF section.

Since last mid- year, Niss Allen and Crissman Inc.'s Major Uptrend with driver Tony Morgan has been a major factor in the top race of the week winning three times faster than 1:50 while Little Ben, racing for JoAnn Looney-King has been one of the most consistent pacers in feature races. Tim Tetrick drove him to a strong second last week. Meanwhile, Soto, owned by Ken Wood, Bill Dittmar and Steve Iaquinta, has been a fixture in top races for several seasons.

The rest of the seven Preferred starters are Mike Hall and Dave Hamm's steady Super Imposed N with Corey Callahan, the sharp JJ Flynn, from post 2 with Vic Kirby in the bike, and a pair of winners las time out, George&Tina Dennis' Forty Five Red, Mike Cole driving; and Tom Lazzaro's Never Say Never N with Jonathan Roberts.

The DSBF three-year-old division hosts four $100,000 finals on meet closing day, Thursday (March 29).

Dover Downs offers a 50-cent Pick 5 wager, starting with the 2nd race through the 6th. A late daily double is carded for the 13th and 14th races.

Live racing Monday through meet closing day, next Thursday (March 29) with post time at 4:30 p.m.

Marv Bachrad