Newcomers in $30,000 feature

DOVER, Del--- Take It Back Terry, McCardles Lightning and Katies Rocker join the $30,000 Preferred Handicap pace, Feb. 23 at Dover Downs. Seven start in the harness racing co-feature Delaware Special. First post is 4:30 p.m.

Yannick Gingras will drive Weaver Bruscemi, Karr, Collura and Burke Racing stable's $1.2-million winning Take I Back Terry, who makes his first start of 2017. Howard Taylor's Katies Rocker, teamed with Montrell Teague, also makes his initial appearance after last racing in the Hap Hansen-Progress Pace and Breeders Crown late last Fall. After two Meadowlands qualifying wins, Hall of Famer John Campbell will be behind Lightning Stable's McCardles Lightening. Gary Ewing's Star Messenger, claimed around New Year's Day, has stepped up from the $20,000 tag to win three top class races and makes his first Preferred appearance.

Henderson Farms' Bushwacker and Corey Callahan already has racked up three top class wins this meet. Cajon Lightning racing for Ken Wood, Bill Dittmar, Steve Iaquinta and Minisink Farms led until the final stride with Art Stafford Jr. only to finish second by a nose last week. Sweet Rock returns to the Preferred after a Del Special win last Thursday for Allan Davis and owners Reg Hazzard, G.P. Calloway and Legacy Racing. The solid Arque Hanover, driven by Jonathan Roberts for owners Abe Basen, Tom Lazzaro, and Robert Cooper Stable complete the superior field.

The $17,500 Delaware Special appears a dog fight between Art and driver Art Stafford Jr.'s super sharp Blazing Bobby Sox. Janet Hudson and JoAnn Looney King's Little Ben (Vic Kirby), George&Tina Dennis' Seventh Secret and Mustang Art (Sean Bier) for owners Max Walton and Greg Papaleo.

Not to be overlooked are Al Carter and trainer Doug Lewis' Captive Audience (Callahan), Don Marine and Brent Hall's resurgent Emeritus Maximus (Gingras) and Joan Dalphon and Elanor Lewis' Don't Ya Know (Campbell) from post 1.

The $20,000 Open paces is led by Richard Lombardo and L&J Racing's veteran Dancin Yankee (Ross Wolfenden), Ed Gannon, Frank Canzone, Bob Sabatini and driver Yannick Gingras' Bad Gamer, a winner of three in-a-row and John Magill and Brian Carsey's Missle J (Roberts), fresh from three straight Meadowlands wins.

The 15-race program includes a powerful undercard.

