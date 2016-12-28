Davis trainee atones for previous loss

DOVER, Del.--- Four Staces atoned for a upset loss in his last start to take the early lead and score a 1:53 harness racing victory in the $20,000 4&5-Year-Old Claiming Allowance on Monday, Dec. 26 at Dover Downs.

Corey Callahan drove Four Staces into the early lead and the pair were never headed in a 1:53 triumph as Dover Downs returned to racing after the traditional one-week Holiday Break. Dylan Davis trains and co-owns the five-year-old gelding by Rocknroll Hanover -Miss Stacey co-owned by Mike Casalino. Four Staces won for the fifth time this year. He has won $$57,720 in 2016 and $185,959 lifetime.

Too Darn Hot (Jason Lynch) was runner-up with Nuclear Dragon (Allan Davis) third.

One race earlier, Tony Morgan and Fancy Colt started from post 9 in the second tier and came on to post a decisive 1:51.1 success in the $9,000 Male pace to giver Morgan the second of three wins with Crissman Inc. and trainer Tim Crissman winning for the second time. The Always A Virgin -Fanciful Hanover gelding notched his seventh win of the season winning $58,166 of his career $206,468 bankroll this year. Brody (Sean Bier) the early leader finished second for the second straight time with Maximum Terror (Art Stafford Jr.) third.

In addition to Tony Morgan's three wins, George Dennis and Corey Callahan also had a triple while Vic Kirby won two races as did Bret Brittingham who drove both ends of the daily double. Trainers Don Brittingham, Jim King, Tim Crissman and owner Crissman Inc. also had two winners.

EMPRESS DEO SEEKS THIRD STRAIGHT IN $20,000 MARES OPEN PACE

Empress Deo, a last to first winner last time, looks to continue a two race win streak in the $20,000 Fillies and Mares Open Handicap pace on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at Dover Downs.

Legacy Racing’s Empress Deo has shown she can win on the front end or coming-from-behind, has won the week’s top female event for the second straight time and in three of her last four outings. Her only loss came second by a nose, all with Allan Davis driving. Making her first start at this level, Lightning Mach N, with Tim Tetrick, puts a perfect three straight victories on the line since arriving from New Zealand for owners Rich Lombardo and trainer Josh Green. Purrfect Bags and Vic Kirby raced strongly last time finishing third beaten only a neck.

A strong contender group complete a tough field among the seven distaff starters. Josh Parker, B Spedden, K Evans and Nanticoke Racing’s Elliesjet N handled by Jonathan Roberts has been sharp all meet. Howard Taylor’s Shine N Shimmer with George Dennis drew the rail and cannot be overlooked. The only three-year-old in the lineup, Sayulita with Corey Callahan has already posted a win at this level. There is also a talented newcomer in this one. Scott Woogen’s homebred KJ’s Caroline has been a standout in Western New York before returning to this area.

A $15,000 distaff pace heads a strong undercard, .

Monday through Thursday live racing begins at 4:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays are ‘dark days’ at the track. Fine food is available while watching the races at the acclaimed Winner's Circle Restaurant Buffet. Call 302-674-4600.