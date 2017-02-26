Franzo and Noble team upset

Franzo brushed past a host of other featured pacers for an upset 1:51.4 win in Miami Valley’s $22,000 Open I Pace on Saturday night, giving driver Dan Noble his fifth score on the card.

LEBANON, OH. - Franzo, moving into open company after three straight solid efforts in $30,000 claimers, was the upset winner of the weekly $22,000 Saturday (Feb. 25) night harness racing feature at Miami Valley Raceway.

Owner-trainer Adam Short entrusted the reins to Dan Noble, and the purple-and-white clad 34-year-old teamster responded with his fifth win on the program from a second tier start in the full ten-horse field.

Franzo's frantic finish started in sixth place at the head of the stretch and resulted in a last-stride 1:51.4 victory.

The 5-year-old Rockin Image gelding nipped My Buddy Ninkster (Tyler Smith) and Angelo J Fra (Chris Page) at odds of 9-1, returning $20.40 to his $2 supporters.

The winning 10-2 exacta paid a healthy $207.20 dividend, while a successful 10-2-1 $2 trifecta was worth $670.20.

Hickory Icon (John DeLong) was a close-up fourth at the wire, while favored Southwind Amazon (Simon Allard) tried gallantly to overcome his assigned outside post position, but faltered to fifth in the lane due to a parked-out :27 first quarter to get to the lead.

The Open Pace was carded as the 12th race which features the daily 10-cent Super Hi Five wager. No one could solve the pentafecta bet, resulting in a $1,946.37 carryover and a $5000 guaranteed total pool on the Sunday (Feb. 26) matinee 12th race. Post time on Sunday afternoons at Miami Valley is 2:05 p.m.

Noble began his hot night with the trotter River Thames, who lit up the toteboard with a $111.20 win mutuel, stopping the clock in 1:56. His other successes came behind pacers Whoyoucallingafool (1:54, $8.60), Our Dragon King (1:54, $4.40) and Perrito Caliente (1:53.4, $4.40).

Due to a carryover just shy of $2000, Miami Valley Raceway and the United States Trotting Association's Strategic Wagering platform have joined forces to guarantee a minimum $5000 total pool when the 10-cent Super Hi-5 (pentafecta) wager is offered again on the 12th race Sunday afternoon (Feb. 26). First race post time is 2:05 p.m., with the Super Hi-5 race slated for approximately 5:30.

The 12th race at Miami Valley on Sunday is a full field of ten $12,500 claimers chasing a purse of $11,000.

Gregg Keidel



