Fifth consecutive victory for Freeze Out

YONKERS, NY, Friday, May 12, 2017 - A first-up Freeze Out (Jordan Stratton, $8.10) did it with a flourish Friday night (May 12th), winning Yonkers Raceway's $55,000 Filly and Mare Open Handicap Pace for a fifth consecutive harness racing victory.

Away fifth from post position No. 4, Freeze Out was uninvolved early as Call Me Queen Be (Scott Zeron) quarter-moved past Apple Bottom Jeans (George Brennan). The 'Queen' made the lead just at :27.4 opening quarter-mile, then found a :56.2 intermission.

Freeze Out took aim at her target going by a 1:25 three-quarters, then went past early in the lane. Freeze Out finished out winning by a length-and-a-half in a life-best 1:53.2. Apple Bottom Jeans, compromised sitting behind a tiring leader, closed inside for second, with Sassa Hanover (Matt Kakaley), Jag Out (Brent Holland) and a never-in-it 8-5 choice Mach it a Par (Brian Sears) rounding out the payees.

For third choice Freeze Out, a 4-year-old daughter of American Ideal owned and trained by Ricky Bucci, it was her seventh win in 13 seasonal starts. The exacta paid $138, the triple returned $890 and the superfecta paid $2,389. During her form spree, she hasn't once been sent off as the betting favorite.

Frank Drucker