Day At The Track

French American Trotting Club fills

10:24 AM 28 Mar 2018 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
French - American Series
French - American Series

The Standardbred Owners Association of New York is pleased to announce that the French American Trotting Club has reached capacity and will move forward with the acquisition of French trotters to race at Yonkers Raceway.

The French American Trotting Club will move forward with 23 or 24 participants, each acquiring a French trotter for $28,000 which includes shipping costs. The horses will be eligible to race without any further entry fee in a series at Yonkers Raceway exclusively for horses brought over in this program with legs carrying a $30,000 purse and a final for $100,000.

We would like to thank all horsemen for their tremendous support and enthusiasm expressed for the program.

Further information will be provided to the participants shortly. Tentative plans call for horses to be selected in France the week of May 28 and shipped back to New York in mid-June.

 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Camera Lady digs deep, edges stablemate
28-Mar-2018 10:03 AM NZDT
French American Trotting Club fills
28-Mar-2018 10:03 AM NZDT
Ater gets a winner with Sandys Victory
28-Mar-2018 05:03 AM NZDT
Record number enter $200,000 Prix D'Ete
28-Mar-2018 04:03 AM NZDT
$62,000 final of the Petticoat Pacing Series​
27-Mar-2018 19:03 PM NZDT
Tim Tetrick on as tear winning five
27-Mar-2018 14:03 PM NZDT
Classicality celebrates return
27-Mar-2018 10:03 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News