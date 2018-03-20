$100,000 Final for French American series

Time is running out for interested parties to register for the purchase of a French trotter with the Standardbred Owners Association of New York in the French American Trotting Club.

A total of 24 spots are available and more than half are already filled. Those wishing to participate must submit a $10,000 non-refundable check to the SOA of NY to reserve a space by March 26. The balance of $18,000 will be due by Thursday April 26. If the program is not fully subscribed by March 26, those making an initial deposit will be refunded. The program is first come first served until 24 deposits are received.

The SOA of NY with Yonkers Raceway is pleased to announce that a series of races will be written at Yonkers for these 24 French trotters after they arrive in the United States. The races will carry two or three weeks of legs with a minimum of $30,000 purse and a final of $100,000 for the top performers in the legs.

The SOA Board of Directors was pleased to work on the details of this unique and innovative project over the course of a year and a half along with the officials from France's Le Trot, said SOA of NY President Joe Faraldo.

The project was advanced in order to introduce an innovative program to advance and expand the global market so harness racing can grow and expand while creating some excitement domestically in a new and creative venture, Faraldo added.

The SOA of NY is also pleased to announce that Ray Schnittker and Mike Lachance are tentatively scheduled to go over to France and inspect and train the prospective horses that will be acquired.

We will be bringing very experienced trainers with us to help in the selection process with all expenses paid by the SOA of NY, Faraldo said. One or two other trainers will also join Ray Schnittker and Mike Lachance and travel across the pond during the racing break at Yonkers. The SOA of NY will also bring a veterinarian to aid in the selection process.

If you are interested in participating in this program or for further information, please contact the SOA of NY at 914-968-3599 or via email at soaofny@optonline.net. All monies paid after the initial deposit will be held in escrow in an interest-bearing account to the credit of the person depositing the funds. Space in the program is limited to the first 24 owners that reserve a slot by making a deposit.