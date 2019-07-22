Frenning fairytale flourishing 100 times over

The fairytale has continued for Swedish young gun harness racing driver Kima Frenning with a significant milestone.

Frenning, 27, who has rapidly etched a name for herself in the sport in Australia, posted her 100th winner for the season with a pillar-to-post win at Kilmore late last week.

"I was asked early on if I'd set any goals for 2018-19, and I did say of course I had and it was to get a century," she said laughing.

"It was just an unrealistic statement at the time because I never thought I'd actually get there.

"I will be honest and say I knew I was getting close awhile back. It's exciting, but I'm very lucky to be given good horses to drive. Without the support of the trainers who keep putting me on, I wouldn't be where I am today."

Frenning had no cause for concern in reaching the magical 100 as former Kiwi gelding Raptors Flight ( Bettors Delight -Circus Flyer ( Falcon Seelster ) was effortless in recording his second win for the David Aiken stable since crossing the Tasman Sea.

The pacer zipped to the front and after getting an easy time early had things under control from that point. He got into third gear up the final stretch in 30.2 and 27.5.

"He is so laid back. I had to get into him a bit, then he woke up," Frenning said.

Kima hard at work in the feed shed

The popular horsewoman so far hasn't had time to celebrate her remarkable achievement, with drives at most meetings.

"We are pretty much at the races five nights a week. It's so busy, but I hope to squeeze in a little celebration soon," she said.

And the victories have kept coming for Frenning since the milestone win - she was successful with the David Aiken-trained pair - Dynamic Bromac ( Live Or Die -Diana Bromac ( Holmes Hanover ), at Bendigo on Friday night and then Big Jack Hammer ( The Pres -Running Pinevale ( Wesgate Victory ) in the G3 Touch Merchant Trotters FFA at Melton the following night.

She was again in the money yesterday at Cranbourne. This time for Dean Braun with bay filly Buzinga ( Bettors Delight -Safedra ( Mach Three ), a promising type stepping out for the first time in Australia.

Frenning has been a remarkable success story after deciding to take a break from studying law at home for some travel to get away from another cold winter.

She arrived in Victoria nearly five years ago as a talented monte rider, where trotting harness horses compete under saddle with riders like jockeys. After landing a job in a top stable and igniting her harness racing career, Frenning was a sensation in the montes.

"I always had a love for horses and my family back home all took riding lessons. My dad Goran is a hands-on person and thought riding was something we could all do as a family," Frenning explained.

"So that meant my mum Hima and sister Sarah also had to join in," she said.

"My parents aren't into it now, but they have been out to Australia to watch me at the races. Sarah is busy studying environmental science as well as being a vegan cook."

Frenning said she tried to watch as many races as possible to keep improving herself.

"I probably have a role model in Kerryn Manning, who is a wonderful reinswoman. She is also humble and so down-to-earth.

"I will be happy if I can keep getting winners. I need to save up as I get home once a year and I'm hoping I can do this next Christmas."

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura