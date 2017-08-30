YONKERS, NY, Tuesday, August 29, 2017 - Yonkers Raceway Tuesday night (Aug. 29th) hosted the $160,400 New York Sire Stakes Frank Becerra Pace for harness racing 2-year-old fillies.

A pair of $80,200 divisions comprised the soggy event.

The opening group was another, odds-on wire job by Hurrikane Shorty (Jason Bartlett, $2.90). Just as she did when these ladies hit town a dozen nights ago, there were no issues. This time, from post position No. 3, she led through intervals of :28, :58.2, 1:27.4 and 1:57.4.

Bettethangraduate (Matt Kakaley) was a good, two-move second-beaten a length-and-a-quarter-with Ubettergo Go (Mark MacDonald) rallying for third.

For Hurrikane Shorty, a daughter of Art Major trained by Kevin McDermott for co-owners Little E LLC, Jason Settlemoir, Arthur Geiger and David Stolz, it was her fourth win in six seasonal starts. The exacta paid $11.20, the triple returned $65 and the superfecta (Michelle's Jazz [Jordan Stratton]) paid $270.50.

"We actually bought this filly off my brother (trainer John McDermott)," Kevin McDermott said. "He did turn down a better offer to sell to me, so I owe him one. She's just beautiful, no head poles, no murphy blinds and gets around Yonkers very well."

Tuesday night's second sire stakes event had Youaremycandygirl (Yannick Gingras, $4.60, part of entry) make amends for her poor performance when last seen locally.

In play from post No. 6 this time around, she took it the distance (:28.3, :58.3, 1:27.2, 1:55.4). Timid 6-5 favorite Alexis Faith (Jim Morrill Jr.), 5-for-5 coming in, chased first-up from fourth. She did get into the second but could not sniff the winner as second choice 'Candygirl' widened to 3½ lengths at the wire, Azreal as it Gets (Brian Sears) was third.

For Youaremycandygirl, an American Ideal miss owned by W J Donovan and trained by Ron Burke, she's now 3-for-5 this season. The exacta paid $22.40, with the triple returning $64.50.

"Last time (tiring fifth in NYSS here), she came back sick and her blood was no good," Gingras said. "I think she's going to be a serious filly."

Frank Drucker