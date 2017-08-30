Day At The Track

$160,400 New York Sire Stakes​

05:35 PM 30 Aug 2017 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Hurrikane Shorty Youaremycandygirl
Hurrikane Shorty
Mike Lizzi Photo
Youaremycandygirl
Mike Lizzi Photo

YONKERS, NY, Tuesday, August 29, 2017 - Yonkers Raceway Tuesday night (Aug. 29th) hosted the $160,400 New York Sire Stakes Frank Becerra Pace for harness racing 2-year-old fillies.

A pair of $80,200 divisions comprised the soggy event.

The opening group was another, odds-on wire job by Hurrikane Shorty (Jason Bartlett, $2.90). Just as she did when these ladies hit town a dozen nights ago, there were no issues. This time, from post position No. 3, she led through intervals of :28, :58.2, 1:27.4 and 1:57.4.

Bettethangraduate (Matt Kakaley) was a good, two-move second-beaten a length-and-a-quarter-with Ubettergo Go (Mark MacDonald) rallying for third.

For Hurrikane Shorty, a daughter of Art Major trained by Kevin McDermott for co-owners Little E LLC, Jason Settlemoir, Arthur Geiger and David Stolz, it was her fourth win in six seasonal starts. The exacta paid $11.20, the triple returned $65 and the superfecta (Michelle's Jazz [Jordan Stratton]) paid $270.50.

"We actually bought this filly off my brother (trainer John McDermott)," Kevin McDermott said. "He did turn down a better offer to sell to me, so I owe him one. She's just beautiful, no head poles, no murphy blinds and gets around Yonkers very well."

Tuesday night's second sire stakes event had Youaremycandygirl (Yannick Gingras, $4.60, part of entry) make amends for her poor performance when last seen locally.

In play from post No. 6 this time around, she took it the distance (:28.3, :58.3, 1:27.2, 1:55.4). Timid 6-5 favorite Alexis Faith (Jim Morrill Jr.), 5-for-5 coming in, chased first-up from fourth. She did get into the second but could not sniff the winner as second choice 'Candygirl' widened to 3½ lengths at the wire, Azreal as it Gets (Brian Sears) was third.

For Youaremycandygirl, an American Ideal miss owned by W J Donovan and trained by Ron Burke, she's now 3-for-5 this season. The exacta paid $22.40, with the triple returning $64.50.

"Last time (tiring fifth in NYSS here), she came back sick and her blood was no good," Gingras said. "I think she's going to be a serious filly."

Frank Drucker

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Jason Bartlett eyeing a rare Yonkers first
30-Aug-2017 17:08 PM NZST
Roger Hammer has a good day at Fair
30-Aug-2017 17:08 PM NZST
$160,400 New York Sire Stakes​
30-Aug-2017 17:08 PM NZST
Pasultimatedelite N upsets in feature
30-Aug-2017 17:08 PM NZST
Cash Me Out in his sixth victory this year
30-Aug-2017 16:08 PM NZST
Barn Girl prevails in feature
30-Aug-2017 12:08 PM NZST
Ostrich Blue Chip captures feature
30-Aug-2017 12:08 PM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News