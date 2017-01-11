LEBANON, OH. – The 2017 North America Driver's Challenge champion is Doug McNair, who traveled to Miami Valley Raceway from the Toronto area to compete with 29 other top reinsmen from throughout the United States and Canada over three harness racing matinee cards.

On the strength of two championship day triumphs, one second and a pair of show finishes over his eight drives, the 27-year-old narrowly defeated Sam Widger, who finished second with 120 points, Tyler Smith 92, and Tony Hall and Jonathan Roberts who tied for fourth with 74 points each.

McNair scored with Mintiliscious (1:59.4, $3.20) in the first challenge race of the day, over a track rated sloppy. He also reached the finish line first with Fox Valley Valdez (1:59, $6.80) in the third contest event.

Widger’s two victories came back-to-back in the fifth and sixth challenge races with Mike’s Hope (1:58, $12.00) and Delight Fashion (1:57.3, $23.60).

Others to score on Tuesday afternoon were Tony Hall behind Winchester (2:00.4, $13.60), Marcus Miller with Full Of Sand (1:57.1, $5.80), Jonathan Roberts behind Sweet Colt Of Mine (1:58.1, $44.60) and Jason Brewer, who was sitting in for John DeLong who withdrew from the contest, with Likeafireballshot (1:56.2, $8.60).

McNair receives $10,000 as the winner’s share of the North American Drivers Challenge.

Widger receives $5000, Smith $3000, Hall and Roberts $1750 each, Tharps $1250, Miller $1000 and Tetrick $750.