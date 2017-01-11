Challenge champion is Doug McNair

01:59 PM 11 Jan 2017 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Doug McNair Doug McNair with trophy
Doug McNair is all smiles accepting the $10,000 first place check as the inaugural champion of the North America Drivers Challenge, presented by Miami Valley Raceway. Making the presentation are Helen Carlo, Racing Operations Manager and Brett Merkle, OH
Conrad Photo
Doug McNair with trophy
Conrad Photo

LEBANON, OH. – The 2017 North America Driver's Challenge champion is Doug McNair, who traveled to Miami Valley Raceway from the Toronto area to compete with 29 other top reinsmen from throughout the United States and Canada over three harness racing matinee cards. 

On the strength of two championship day triumphs, one second and a pair of show finishes over his eight drives, the 27-year-old narrowly defeated Sam Widger, who finished second with 120 points, Tyler Smith 92, and Tony Hall and Jonathan Roberts who tied for fourth with 74 points each. 

McNair scored with Mintiliscious (1:59.4, $3.20) in the first challenge race of the day, over a track rated sloppy.  He also reached the finish line first with Fox Valley Valdez (1:59, $6.80) in the third contest event. 

Widger’s two victories came back-to-back in the fifth and sixth challenge races with Mike’s Hope (1:58, $12.00) and Delight Fashion (1:57.3, $23.60).   

Others to score on Tuesday afternoon were Tony Hall behind Winchester (2:00.4, $13.60), Marcus Miller with Full Of Sand (1:57.1, $5.80), Jonathan Roberts behind Sweet Colt Of Mine (1:58.1, $44.60) and Jason Brewer, who was sitting in for John DeLong who withdrew from the contest, with Likeafireballshot (1:56.2, $8.60).

McNair receives $10,000 as the winner’s share of the North American Drivers Challenge. 

Widger receives $5000, Smith $3000, Hall and Roberts $1750 each, Tharps $1250, Miller $1000 and Tetrick $750.

Gregg Keidel

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Challenge champion is Doug McNair
11-Jan-2017 13:01 PM NZDT
Jim DeVaux wins five at Monticello
11-Jan-2017 13:01 PM NZDT
Dunkster 'knew what winning was'
11-Jan-2017 10:01 AM NZDT
2017 Meadowlands WHHC Qualifier
11-Jan-2017 10:01 AM NZDT
Marty Wollam to enter Ohio Hall of Fame
11-Jan-2017 10:01 AM NZDT
Seasonal leaders at Monticello Raceway
11-Jan-2017 05:01 AM NZDT
Breeding auction dates set for SRF
11-Jan-2017 05:01 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News