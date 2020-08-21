Owner speaks out on Gold Cup Final

Saturday night at Red Shores, Charlottetown, two New Brunswick owned pacers will take part in the biggest race on a half-mile track in Canada, the Guardian Gold Cup & Saucer. Eight pacers will answer the call to post on Saturday evening which normally sees post-time around midnight.

This year, with the affects of Covid-19 running rampant and affecting the sport of harness racing, the prestigious event saw only one horse ship-in from Ontario. On an average year, the Gold Cup would attract not only pacers from Ontario & Quebec, but entries from south of the border as well. Names like Ron Burke, a behemoth of a trainer in the U.S is not here this year, nor is Rene Allard who ran into some issues with an investigation stateside.

That opened the door to local entries, and those included in the Covid-19 " bubble " of all Atlantic Provinces. This past Saturday night, Father Ofthe Year made the final on the strength of his 4th place finish, pacing his own mile in 1:53.2 with the cagey veteran Mike Downey in the sulky. His son, Dr. Mitchell Downey owns the pacer and it's been a dream of his to win the Gold Cup & Saucer with one he owned and/ or bred. Just like his Dad did when Mitch was just ten-years-old.

Thirty years ago this week, Mike Downey captured the elusive Gold Cup & Saucer victory with a tough overnight pacer, Tigerbird. Ashley Sloat of Fredericton owned the pacer and the time, there were a number of local entries racing that year, same situation that the event finds itself in this season due to restrictions of outside horses.

Also advancing to Saturday night's final is four-year-old Moncton based pacer Woodmere Ideal Art, owned by the Ultimate Stable of Greater Lakeburn, and trained by owner Sifroi Melanson. He has had many top overnight horses through the years including Rakland Fine Line, Dance Hanover, Instant Shadow, to name a few. In line to catch-driver David Dowling on Saturday, the pacer surprised many after a third place effort and pacing his own mile in 1:52.1, by far his fastest charted time ever in the Maritimes. He was only beaten two and half-lengths behind the highly touted Dr. Ian Moore pacer, Casimir Richie P. He is seen as the clear one to beat going into Saturday's finale.

I had a chance to get some thought's from Dr. Mitch Downey. " I remember almost every detail of Gold Cup night 1990. Earlier in the card dad drove a horse named "Talc" and got locked in the two hole. Never getting out to race, was this how the night was going to turn-out, I thought. When it came time to contest the Gold Cup & Saucer, Mitch says " I remember leaving everyone and going off to watch the race myself. Back then you could only pick up pieces of boomer ( Kevin Gallant ) race call. I remember hearing 56.4 as Earl Smith zoomed by the half and the crowd was elated as they approached the half-mile. Past the half I was cursing under my breath as dad was once again locked in the box."

Remembering that Mitch was just 10-years-old at the time, made it even more difficult to understand that his Dad just didn't seem to be having any luck on this night. But, as " luck" would have it and a great patient steer by father Mike, it was time for some magic to happen that night in Prince Edward Island. Downey continues. " When Tiger's ( Tigerbird ) red shadow roll came streaking across the wire and I saw my Dad celebrate I started screaming and running to the track. "

Mike, one of the best known horsemen in New Brunswick, not only pulled off the upset, but masterfully found his way off the hub rail that night to capture the Gold Cup & Saucer. " Two of my friends and I arrived at the winners circle first. Back then police security roped off the winners circle and being 10-years- old we just ducked it ", Downey recalls. As anyone who has had the fortune of seeing the Gold Cup Saucer live, it is an experience that keeps you coming back.

" When Dad came back ( to the winners circle ) he hugged me so hard, he nearly broke my collar bone ", Downey mused. One of the many memories and one that he was hoping to keep for a lifetime was a memento from his Dad. " Back then the big thing was to get the drivers whips. An unknown kid at the time I asked his Dad for his whip and he says "I've already promised it to someone". He turned and handed it to me. It's stowed in my trophy room with such greats as John Campbell, Bill O'Donnell, and Doug Brown."

Another post-race ritual for youngsters back then, and still holds true today is that kids love to play their heroes by grabbing a race bike, and a whip, and using that adrenaline to lug and pull the winning bike around the barns after the races. Downey quips " We must have lugged that wooden Brodeur bike down the homestretch for hours after the race." Since the race usually goes to post at midnight or after, the night was a late one, or should we say, the early morning. " We arrived at the hotel and I remember before I closed my eyes it was 4:06 A.M and we caught the early ferry off P.E.I. I rode home with Ashely and Joan Sloat, owners of Tigerbird".

"The entire week was surreal. When Dad went to enter horses on a Tuesday at the race office the gold cup cooler arrive, " Kevin Boomer" Gallant said to the guy "you might as well just give it to Mike". For the final that year, it was Danielle Conroy who was the Gold Cup & Saucer Ambassador for Tigerbird. Mitch's friend had picked her out. Involved in the industry since as long as he can remember, Mitch usually heads to U.S every year to scratch that itch of what it's like to have a yearling and to watch him develop.

When asked how he came to pick out Father Ofthe Year, he let technology lend a helping hand. " I picked out the colt based on his video. I had about $15,000 to spend on a colt and was bargain hunting. Into the video strode this handsome horse. Held himself with purpose. Tall. Strong. Athletic. I had to buy him. Being an embryo transfer foal likely deterred a few people and his sire Royal Mattjesty was one of most correct horses I've seen. He just lacked producing that great horse. But he makes race horses which is the type of horse I was looking for".

" For $7500 we thought we had a steal. I wish I could say the rest has been history. But it's been a rollercoaster. Speed has never been the issue as evident by his 151 clocking in his second start in Ontario and pacing in fifty-three last year." When it comes to horses, it's ones hope that their horse remain healthy, and strong. Mitch points out it's been met with challenges when it comes to this horse. " Injuries and surgeries have plagued the horse and along with a serious bout of colic requiring surgery it's been nothing short of a journey; the highs and lows of harness racing.

When it came time to evaluate the pacer for a possible Gold Cup entry, it was a solid training trip a week before the trial at Exhibition Park Raceway in Saint John that tipped the scaled in favour of a giving the horse a shot. That, and the fact that his Dad was on board. " Dad was adamant I should trial Father. But on the 30th anniversary of our family's win in the cup I felt it was important for my Dad to try and turn back time. He's still crafty and I wanted him to have this shot."

Mitch and his Dad have a special relationship, and harness racing, like it does for so many, provides a time to spend valuable time with the ones you love. " I'm my Dads biggest fan. At sixty-nine he is a complete horsemen (shoes trains and drives). Together with my Aunt Ellen ( Father Ofthe Year's trainer) and my Mom it's a family operation. Seeing the video of my kids cheering on Dad is something I won't forget. Winning this race has been my goal since I've gotten into owning breeding and training and driving. It is so hard to win it. Post matters. Track condition matters. Horse health and soundness matter. To have my dad at sixty-nine years young win it would be unreal."

Going into Saturday's final, Mike has drawn post-four in the $60,000 final. When asked how he see's the race playing out Saturday night, he had this to say. "

" Vance Cameron says it's the greatest race on a half-mile track in Canada but I believe it's the greatest in North America. " Well said Dr. Downey, well said.



Scott Waddell

Freelance Writer, Saint John, New Brunswick

Canada