Day At The Track

The Black Book 2 now online

06:00 AM 07 Oct 2017 NZDT
The Black Book 2, harness racing
The Black Book 2

The 2017 edition of The Black Book 2 can now be found on Standardbred Horse Sales Company's website here. Printed catalogs are expected to be available for shipping on October 16. The harness racing Mixed Sale begins on Thursday, November 9 and ends on Friday, November 10 at the PA Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, PA, following the Select Yearling Sale which takes place from Monday, November 6 through Wednesday, November 8.

Standardbred's popular "Black Book for the iPad" from www.equineline.com is available for download from a link on our website. Past Performances First Edition for race lines is also available for download on the website. Past Performances Second Edition with most current race lines will be available for download on November 1, and will be distributed in printed form at the Sale.

The Mixed Sale has a total of 768 entries, including 177 broodmares and broodmare prospects, 30 weanlings, 59 yearlings, 30 stallion shares, and 472 race horses.

Paul Spears

Standardbred Horse Sales Company

