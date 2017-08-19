79th Harrisburg Yearling Sale preview

Standardbred Horse Sales Company is proud to announce that our 79th Annual Harrisburg Yearling Sale Preview is now posted on our harness racing website, www.theblackbook.com.

Individual yearling pedigrees will soon follow, with yearling video links posted closer to the Sale.

Yearling Sale dates are Monday, November 6 through Wednesday, November 8, featuring 876 fabulous yearlings - 425 by Pennsylvania sires, 213 by New York sires, 178 by Ontario sires, 28 by New Jersey sires, 21 by Ohio sires, and 11 by Indiana sires.

Yearlings by first year sires including Captaintreacherous (45), Sweet Lou (33), Trixton (20), Sunshine Beach (15), Royalty For Life (12), Father Patrick (8), Uncle Peter (3), Western Vintage (3), Heston Blue Chip (2), E L Titan (2), and Detour Hanover (2).

Printed catalogs will be mailed September 15.

Standardbred will again offer catalogs formatted for the iPad through the Equineline.com Sales Catalog app.

As always, Standardbred provides multiple "Search" functions and downloadable PDF packets on our website to help you find your champion.

Our convenient "My Black Book" feature allows customers to store lists of yearling prospects with pedigrees, video links, and personal notes in a confidential format that is accessible from any Internet-capable device.

Paul Spears

Standardbred Horse Sales Company