Fear The Dragon regains top spot in Poll

Freehold, NJ --- Fear The Dragon, who won a division of the Tattersalls Pace this past Sunday, regained the top harness racing spot in the Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll. Fear The Dragon was second the last two weeks after being ranked No.1 for 14 consecutive weeks.
Ariana G, the top ranked horse the past two weeks, slipped to second following her second place finish in the Kentucky Filly Futurity.
Emoticon Hanover, who won the Allerage Farms Mare Trot, joined the rankings, at No. 8.
The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll does not determine Horse of the Year. The U.S. Harness Writers Association votes in December on all Dan Patch Award division winners plus Trotter of the Year, Pacer of the Year and Horse of the Year.
Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.
Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred Poll: Week 20 – 10/10/2017
|
Rank
|
Name (First Place Votes)
|
Age/Gait/Sex
|
Record
|
Earnings
|
Points
|
Pvs
|
1
|
Fear The Dragon (16)
|
3pc
|
15-12-2-0
|
$1,264,391
|
314
|
2
|
2
|
Ariana G (12)
|
3tf
|
14-11-2-1
|
$873,690
|
310
|
1
|
3
|
Manchego (3)
|
2tf
|
10-10-0-0
|
$563,948
|
268
|
3
|
4
|
Hannelore Hanover (4)
|
5tm
|
13-7-4-0
|
$659,754
|
256
|
5
|
5
|
Downbytheseaside
|
3pc
|
16-9-1-3
|
$1,072,235
|
172
|
4
|
6
|
Resolve
|
6th
|
10-4-2-1
|
$485,149
|
114
|
7
|
7
|
Huntsville
|
3pc
|
14-8-4-1
|
$1,014,428
|
104
|
6
|
8
|
Emoticon Hanover
|
4tm
|
11-4-3-3
|
$248,166
|
73
|
--
|
9
|
Blazin Britches
|
3pf
|
13-10-2-0
|
$290,424
|
62
|
8
|
10
|
Filibuster Hanover
|
3pg
|
16-4-6-1
|
$580,279
|
55
|
9
Caviart Ally (24); Alarm Detector (20); What The Hill (19); Agent Q (17); Lost In Time, Nike Franco N (15); Rainbow Room (11); Devious Man, Youaremycandygirl (10); Fourth Dimension (7); Nutcracker Sweet (6); Marion Marauder (5); Blue Moon Stride, Dealt A Winner, Pasithea Face S, Pure Country, Walner (4); Barn Bella (3); Bettor’s Up, Bit Of A Legend N, Idyllic Beach, International Moni, Keystone Velocity, Sintra (2); Ice Attraction, Snowstorm Hanover, Two AM (1).
by Ken Weingartner, Harness Racing Communications