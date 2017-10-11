Fear The Dragon regains top spot in Poll

Freehold, NJ --- Fear The Dragon, who won a division of the Tattersalls Pace this past Sunday, regained the top harness racing spot in the Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll. Fear The Dragon was second the last two weeks after being ranked No.1 for 14 consecutive weeks.

Ariana G, the top ranked horse the past two weeks, slipped to second following her second place finish in the Kentucky Filly Futurity.

Emoticon Hanover, who won the Allerage Farms Mare Trot, joined the rankings, at No. 8.

The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll does not determine Horse of the Year. The U.S. Harness Writers Association votes in December on all Dan Patch Award division winners plus Trotter of the Year, Pacer of the Year and Horse of the Year.

Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.

Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred Poll: Week 20 – 10/10/2017

Rank Name (First Place Votes) Age/Gait/Sex Record Earnings Points Pvs 1 Fear The Dragon (16) 3pc 15-12-2-0 $1,264,391 314 2 2 Ariana G (12) 3tf 14-11-2-1 $873,690 310 1 3 Manchego (3) 2tf 10-10-0-0 $563,948 268 3 4 Hannelore Hanover (4) 5tm 13-7-4-0 $659,754 256 5 5 Downbytheseaside 3pc 16-9-1-3 $1,072,235 172 4 6 Resolve 6th 10-4-2-1 $485,149 114 7 7 Huntsville 3pc 14-8-4-1 $1,014,428 104 6 8 Emoticon Hanover 4tm 11-4-3-3 $248,166 73 -- 9 Blazin Britches 3pf 13-10-2-0 $290,424 62 8 10 Filibuster Hanover 3pg 16-4-6-1 $580,279 55 9

Caviart Ally (24); Alarm Detector (20); What The Hill (19); Agent Q (17); Lost In Time, Nike Franco N (15); Rainbow Room (11); Devious Man, Youaremycandygirl (10); Fourth Dimension (7); Nutcracker Sweet (6); Marion Marauder (5); Blue Moon Stride, Dealt A Winner, Pasithea Face S, Pure Country, Walner (4); Barn Bella (3); Bettor’s Up, Bit Of A Legend N, Idyllic Beach, International Moni, Keystone Velocity, Sintra (2); Ice Attraction, Snowstorm Hanover, Two AM (1).

by Ken Weingartner, Harness Racing Communications