Day At The Track

Youlookhot bests top mares

05:53 PM 16 Sep 2017 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Youlookhot, Harness Racing
Randy Tharps guides Youlookhot to an impressive 1:52.4 victory in Hollywood Dayton Raceway’s $18,500 Friday night Mares Open Pace.
Conrad Photo

DAYTON, OH. - Youlookhot took full advantage of some quick early fractions in Hollywood Dayton's $18,500 Mares Open Pace on Friday night to score a 1:52.4 harness racing triumph, her seventh of the year. The four-year-old Kilowatt mare pounced from a rail ride in third over the first seven-eighths of the mile to real in the frontsteppers .

Driver Randy Tharps sat patiently behind pacesetter Stirling Euphoria (Dan Noble) and pocket sitter My Tweed Heart (Josh Sutton) threw splits of :26.2, :54.3 and 1:23 before angling out in early stretch to blow by the leaders. The homebred mare, owned by Charles Stovall of Lebanon, Ohio, returned $7.20 to win, $16 coupled with My Tweed Heart in the exacta, and $28.10 for a 50-cent trifecta ticket with Stirling Euphoria in the show spot. Youlookhot, who is trained by Joseph Essig, eclipsed the $90,000 seasonal earnings plateau with the victory, her most productive year to date.

Driver Kyle Ater enjoyed a tremendous initial 2017 program at Hollywood Dayton, returning from a short vacation to post five wins, each producing a handsome mutuel payoffs. His successes came behind the trotter Caring Gracee (1:58.2, $14.40), and pacers Legal Brief (1:54.2, $21.60), Capt Serious (1:56.1, $10.00), Shocking Image (1:52.2, $11.00) and Incredible Joey (1:54.3, $7.60).

 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Uncle Peter filly brings $150,000
16-Sep-2017 19:09 PM NZST
Eleven fillies vie for $273,250 47th Jugette
16-Sep-2017 18:09 PM NZST
Beckhams Z Tam the best in $75,000 Final
16-Sep-2017 18:09 PM NZST
Egosnattitudes rallies for feature win
16-Sep-2017 17:09 PM NZST
Youlookhot bests top mares
16-Sep-2017 17:09 PM NZST
MacDonald continues to dominate at Vernon
16-Sep-2017 17:09 PM NZST
Dynamic Edge wins trot feature at Tioga
16-Sep-2017 16:09 PM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News