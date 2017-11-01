Day At The Track

Time To Casper tops Grays

01:59 PM 01 Nov 2017 NZDT
The '50 Shades Of Gray' Halloween Handicap pace on Tuesday afternoon at Hollywood Dayton Raceway.
Time To Casper (6) leads a field of gray horses to the finish line at Hollywood Dayton Raceway where the “50 Shades Of Gray” pace was contested on the Halloween matinee.
DAYTON, OH. – Time To Casper and harness racing driver Kayne Kauffman launched an impressive three-wide brush nearing the three-quarters pole which carried them to victory in the “50 Shades Of Gray” Halloween Handicap pace on Tuesday afternoon (Oct. 31) at Hollywood Dayton Raceway

The winner, a 3-year-old Art Official colt, proved best of the assembled gray horses currently competing at Dayton with the 1:55.1 score over runnerup Ghosts And Legends (Trevor Smith) and show finisher White Fish Flash (Mike Micallef). 

The top three finishers were actually traveling in the last three spots as the scratch-shortened field of six hit the halfway point in :56.4 with Give Up The Ghost (Ryan Miller) on the engine and Mr Ruppel (Randy Tharps) and Empty Gun Ivy (Chris Page) in hot pursuit.

Patrons who bet on the right gray (Time To Casper) received a $4.40 win mutual on the favorite.  At 21-1, Ghosts And Legends boosted the exacta return to a healthy $38.00.  White Fish Flash, at 2-1, rounded out the correct all-gray trifecta ticket which paid $161.60.

Hollywood Dayton races on a five-day a week schedule through December 30.  Afternoon 2:15 matinees are presented on Mondays and Tuesdays; with 6:15 post times on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.

Gregg Keidel

