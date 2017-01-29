Winners impressive in Hackett Memorial elims

LEBANON, OH. - Big Bossman and Friskie Adam scored impressive harness racing triumphs in a pair of $7,500 elimination heats on Saturday night to determine the finalists for the $25,000 James K. Hackett Memorial at Miami Valley Raceway next weekend (April 26).
Driver Greg Grismore left alertly with Big Bossman in the first split only to yield to Chance I Might (Chris Page) nearing the quarter mile marker. Content to sit the pocket through moderate fractions, the pride of the Parent Racing Stable and trainer Doug Hinklin found a seam along the pylons in the stretch and nailed the frontrunner in the final strides of the 1:55.3 mile.
Other Ohio-sired sophomore pacers who garned spots in the championship were third place finisher Dibs (Tony Hall), UF Fast Feelin (Dan Noble) and Led Schneppelin (Kayne Kauffman), who was the quickest of the two fifth place finishers (1:56.3) to earn the final spot in the final.
Friskie Adam was clearly the best in the second division posting a 5/1/2 length victory for driver Kyle Ater, trainer Dan Ater and owner Dr. Jerry Maloon. The heavily favored son of Feelin Friskie was never pressured during his 1:55.2 mile and appeared to be on cruise control at the finish.
Feelin Speedy (Josh Sutton) crossed the line second followed by Two Will Forever (Jeremy Smith) and Hawks Cry Hoboken (Noble) who all qualified for the impending championship race.
A $9,000 Open I pace was also presented in front of another full house of racing fans on Saturday and Royal Outlook (Jim Pantaleano) made his return to Miami Valley a happy homecoming notching a 1:52 score by a length over I Found My Beach (Grismore) and Justified (Hall).
It was the fourth consecutive Open I win at Miami Valley and sixth victory in seven local starts, interrupted only by a three week stint at Hoosier Park which resulted in one additional triumph. The razor sharp winner is trained by Terry Deters and owned by David Hudson, a former professional hockey player.
Racing resumes on Easter Sunday night at Miami Valley with a 6:30 p.m. post time.
From Miami Valley Raceway Publicity Department