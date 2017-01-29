Winners impressive in Hackett Memorial elims

LEBANON, OH. - Big Bossman and Friskie Adam scored impressive harness racing triumphs in a pair of $7,500 elimination heats on Saturday night to determine the finalists for the $25,000 James K. Hackett Memorial at Miami Valley Raceway next weekend (April 26).

Driver Greg Grismore left alertly with Big Bossman in the first split only to yield to Chance I Might ( Chris Page ) nearing the quarter mile marker. Content to sit the pocket through moderate fractions, the pride of the Parent Racing Stable and trainer Doug Hinklin found a seam along the pylons in the stretch and nailed the frontrunner in the final strides of the 1:55.3 mile.

Other Ohio-sired sophomore pacers who garned spots in the championship were third place finisher Dibs ( Tony Hall ), UF Fast Feelin ( Dan Noble ) and Led Schneppelin ( Kayne Kauffman ), who was the quickest of the two fifth place finishers (1:56.3) to earn the final spot in the final.

Friskie Adam was clearly the best in the second division posting a 5/1/2 length victory for driver Kyle Ater, trainer Dan Ater and owner Dr. Jerry Maloon. The heavily favored son of Feelin Friskie was never pressured during his 1:55.2 mile and appeared to be on cruise control at the finish.

Feelin Speedy ( Josh Sutton ) crossed the line second followed by Two Will Forever ( Jeremy Smith ) and Hawks Cry Hoboken (Noble) who all qualified for the impending championship race.

A $9,000 Open I pace was also presented in front of another full house of racing fans on Saturday and Royal Outlook ( Jim Pantaleano ) made his return to Miami Valley a happy homecoming notching a 1:52 score by a length over I Found My Beach (Grismore) and Justified (Hall).

It was the fourth consecutive Open I win at Miami Valley and sixth victory in seven local starts, interrupted only by a three week stint at Hoosier Park which resulted in one additional triumph. The razor sharp winner is trained by Terry Deters and owned by David Hudson, a former professional hockey player.

Racing resumes on Easter Sunday night at Miami Valley with a 6:30 p.m. post time.