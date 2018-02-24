Sell a Bit N in a season's best

YONKERS, NY, Friday, February 23, 2018—Eight-hole remanded Sell a Bit N (Jordan Stratton, $24) justified her impost Friday night (Feb. 23rd), winning Yonkers Raceway’s moist harness racing $40,000 Filly and Mare Open Handicap Pace.

Four-wide early, Sell a Bit N was denied a seat by 13-10 favorite Safe from Terror (Eric Goodell). Undaunted, she drove on, making the lead around Carobbean Pacetry (Jason Bartlett) after a 27-second opening quarter-mile.

It was a 56-second intermission as Safe from Terror made her second move, first-up from third. Season-debuting Lispatty (George Brennan) worked behind that one going toward a 1:24.3 three-quarters.

Sell a Bit N opened a length-and-a-half off the final turn, needing only to hold off Carobbean Pacetry. She did so by a wet nose in a season’s-best 1:54.1. All About Madi (Dan Dube) cone-skimmed for third for the second consecutive week, with Lispatty and Gina Grace N (Larry Stalbaum) settling for the remainder.

For sixth choice Sell a Bit N, an 8-year-old Down Under daughter of Julius Caesar owned by Von Knoblauch Stable and trained by Peter Tritton, it was her third win in a half-dozen seasonal starts. The exacta paid $164.50, with triple returning $904.

Hard-knocking pacing mare Regil Elektra became harness racing’s newest seven-figure performer Friday night (Feb. 23rd), with a Yonkers Raceway second-place effort.

Career start No. 149 saw just-over-even-money favorite Regil Elektra (Jordan Stratton) lead early in the $25,000 finale, before yielding to eventual winner Mach it a Par (Jason Bartlett). Regil Elektra did end up the bridesmaid, the $6,250 pay envelope increasing her lifetime loot to $1,001,978.

The 8-year-old daughter of Mach Three , owned by Fred Monteleone Stable and trained by Keith Armer, has a record of 44 wins, 27 seconds and 15 third-place finishes.

His win in the finale was one of a Bartlett quintet during the 10-race card

Frank Drucker