Day At The Track

Sell a Bit N in a season's best

03:48 PM 24 Feb 2018 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Sell a Bit N, harness racing
Sell a Bit N
Mike Lizzi Photo

YONKERS, NY, Friday, February 23, 2018—Eight-hole remanded Sell a Bit N (Jordan Stratton, $24) justified her impost Friday night (Feb. 23rd), winning Yonkers Raceway’s moist harness racing $40,000 Filly and Mare Open Handicap Pace.

Four-wide early, Sell a Bit N was denied a seat by 13-10 favorite Safe from Terror (Eric Goodell). Undaunted, she drove on, making the lead around Carobbean Pacetry (Jason Bartlett) after a 27-second opening quarter-mile.

It was a 56-second intermission as Safe from Terror made her second move, first-up from third. Season-debuting Lispatty (George Brennan) worked behind that one going toward a 1:24.3 three-quarters.

Sell a Bit N opened a length-and-a-half off the final turn, needing only to hold off Carobbean Pacetry. She did so by a wet nose in a season’s-best 1:54.1. All About Madi (Dan Dube) cone-skimmed for third for the second consecutive week, with Lispatty and Gina Grace N (Larry Stalbaum) settling for the remainder.  

For sixth choice Sell a Bit N, an 8-year-old Down Under daughter of Julius Caesar owned by Von Knoblauch Stable and trained by Peter Tritton, it was her third win in a half-dozen seasonal starts. The exacta paid $164.50, with triple returning $904.

Hard-knocking pacing mare Regil Elektra became harness racing’s newest seven-figure performer Friday night (Feb. 23rd), with a Yonkers Raceway second-place effort.

Career start No. 149 saw just-over-even-money favorite Regil Elektra (Jordan Stratton) lead early in the $25,000 finale, before yielding to eventual winner Mach it a Par (Jason Bartlett). Regil Elektra did end up the bridesmaid, the $6,250 pay envelope increasing her lifetime loot to $1,001,978.

The 8-year-old daughter of Mach Three, owned by Fred Monteleone Stable and trained by Keith Armer, has a record of 44 wins, 27 seconds and 15 third-place finishes.

His win in the finale was one of a Bartlett quintet during the 10-race card

Frank Drucker

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Big payoffs continue at the Big M
24-Feb-2018 20:02 PM NZDT
Miami Valley's 'King Of The Hill'
24-Feb-2018 15:02 PM NZDT
Sell a Bit N in a season's best
24-Feb-2018 15:02 PM NZDT
Wrenn, Jr. wins five including feature
24-Feb-2018 15:02 PM NZDT
Lenny Mac beats the boys in feature
24-Feb-2018 14:02 PM NZDT
Additional free Pathway reports
24-Feb-2018 13:02 PM NZDT
Mister Virgin one to beat
24-Feb-2018 10:02 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News