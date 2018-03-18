Major upset at Miami Valley

The widow, children and grandchildren of the late George Williams, one of 9 “Lebanon Legends” being remembered with late-closing series named in their honor, greeted Mindtrip in the winner’s circle.

LEBANON, OH. – Doctor Carter pulled a major harness racing upset in the Saturday (March 17) $25,000 Open Pace at Miami Valley Raceway, but the way he was able to do it made it even more remarkable.

Paying no attention to the 23-1 odds attached to their chances by the betting public, Doctor Carter and harness racing driver Jeremy Smith—reining the 7-year-old Total Truth gelding for the first time—left hard from the five-hole when the starting gate swung open, only to find two other sprinters inside of him and another intent on the front end from outside him.

By the time the field reached the :27.1 opening quarter Doctor Carter found himself racing uncovered in fourth position on the outside. Apparently “hung out to dry” the winner advanced steadily, moving up to third on the outside at the :55.3 half and second at the 1:23.3 three-quarter pole. That’s the point when most longshots with a parked out first-over trip begin to pack it in, but not Doctor Carter.

Instead he inched closer and closer to pacesetter My Hero Ron (Tyler Smith) during a :27.3 final panel before catching and passing him in the shadow of the wire, which was reached in 1:51.1. Favored Lucky Lime (Kyle Ater) rode Doctor Carter’s back most of the mile, but could only manage a show finish.

A solid check getter the first two months of the 2018 season, this was Doctor Carter’s first victory in Open I competition in quite awhile. It was the 39th career win, though, and increased the fierce competitors lifetime bankroll to $470,703. He is owned by Andrea and Tommy Householder, who also conditions the winner.

Earlier on the card, the $22,500 championship leg of the George Williams Memorial Series was contested with favored Mindtrip (Peter Wrenn) topping Parklane Official (Trace Tetrick) by a length in 1:52. Smokin Willie (Dan Noble) finished third.

Mindtrip, a 5-year-old son of American Ideal , had won the first preliminary leg of the Williams Series but skipped the second leg with his championship berth assured. The week off certainly didn’t hamper Mindtrip as he equaled his lifetime 1:52 mark despite starting from the second tier in the full field.

Dana Parham owns Mindtrip, a green horse with just 13 lifetime starts but three wins and four seconds good for earnings over $93,000.

Gregg Keidel




