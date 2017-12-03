Fabriz du Gite wins €80,000 Prix Ourasi

December 1, 2017 - 16/1 Fabriz du Gite (2m Tabriz du Gite -Salamander du Gite) took Friday’s Paris-Vincennes featured Prix Ourasi (Gr. III, purse €80,000, 2200 meters, 14 two year old male starters) timed in 1.16.1kr for harness racing driver Franck Ouvrie.

Rodolphe Barette trains the colt that Georges Lelievre bred and owns.

18/1 Fast des Brousses (2m Ganymede -Malda des Brousses) was a close second for driver Franck Nivard, trainer Philippe Billard and breeder/owner Mme. Virginie Dubois. 4.7/1 Fric du Chene (2m Nobody du Chene -Oseille du Chene) was third for driver Matthieu Abrivard, trainer Julien Le Mer and owner/breeder Claude Guedj.

The7/10 favorite Feeling Cash (2m Ready Cash ) was a miscue dq.

The Quinte+ Prix Hilda (purse €46,000, 2850 meters, 16 starters six year old mares) was the undercard highlighter and 6.6/1 Business Class (6f Love You -Perle d’Avril) prevailed for J.Ph. Monclin. The 1.14kr timed winner is trained by J.M. Monclin for Ecurie des Charmes.4/1 Bilfie de Guez (6f Vivaldi de Chanu -Quefie) was second for Alexandre Abrivard and trainer J-M Bazire. 9/2 Borcina de Viette (6f Prodigious -Onde du Bouffey) took third for Eric Raffin. Bellina d’Ourvie and Bardane Turgot completed the top five.

Thomas H. Hicks