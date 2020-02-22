Fabulous Dream wins at Vincennes

24/1 odds Fabulous Dream (5m Royal Dream -Story Charm) took Paris-Vincennes Prix de Fontainbleau on Tuesday in this Quinte+ harness racing event for a purse of 50,000€, contested by 16 trotteurs over the 2100 meter autostart course. Eric Raffin teamed the Jo Corbanie trainee for owner JPB Building BVBA.

The winner was clocked in 1.11.5kr as Fabulous Dream won for fourth time in a career that has produced life earnings of 162,560€. 113/1 Zerozerosette (5m Wishing Stone) was second with Matthieu Abrivard up for trainer Vitale Ciotola. Nicolas Bazire teamed 8/1 Fidele Royal (5m Vaux le Vicomte) to a third place finish. 2.2/1 Fifty Black (5m Ni Ho Ped d’Ombree) was fourth ahead of 3/2 favorite Firello (5m Goetmals Wood).

There were three Q+ winning tickets that each paid 50,398.20€. There was over 6,982.000€ wagered on this race with 3,059,053€ in the Quinte+ pool.

On the same card was the monte Prix d’Avenches (purse 70,000€, 2175 meters, 11 starters) for four year olds and in this one the 6.5/1 Galactic (4g Oh James -Amilka) scored with Matthieu Abrivard in the irons for trainer Jacques Bruneau. Galactic won for the third time in his career and now sports life earnings of 131,330€. 2.9/1 Gabiano (4g Brutus de Baily) was next for Mathieu Mottier and 9/1 Gloria Berry (4f Quaker Jet-Tequila Berry) captured the third check for jockey J.Y. Ricart and trainer J.M. Bazire.

The previous day the 9/1 odds Prosperous (6g Prodigious -Gloriy) scored in the Q+ Prix de Bracieux at Vincennes (purse 43,000€, 2850 meters, 16 starters).

Dominik Locqueneux teamed this Henk Grift trainee for Draviet Stables of Holland. Race time was 1.13.6kr and the winner increased his life earnings to 157,607€. 7.5/1 Equinoxe (6m Texas Charm) was second with Matthieu Abrivard aboard, ahead of 13/1 third finishing Minnestads El Paso (7m Adrian Chip) with owner Mme. Rebecca Dahlen at the lines.



11/1 Echo de Chanlecy and 4.1/1 Vincero’Gar completed the top five, the latter a son of SJs Photo that was reined by “Pippo” Gubellini. The Q+ payoff was 7,713,60 to 51 winning ticketholders. The Q+ pool was 2,607,927€ and the race wagered total was over 6,553,000€.