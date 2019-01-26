Day At The Track

Face Time Bourbon share brings 110,000€

06:22 AM 26 Jan 2019 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Prix d'Amérique auction
A cover right in Face Time Bourbon attracted the greatest interest when Arqana Trot held its traditional Prix d'Amérique auction

January 25, 2019 - Session one of the 32nd annual Prix d’Amerique Mixed Sale, conducted by Arqana-Trot, attracted a large crowd for the session that includes largely harness racing breeding stock and stallion shares, some of those stallions racing this weekend.

A 90th share (one breeding per year) of Face Time Bourbon (4m Ready Cash-Vita Bourbon) led the way bringing a winning bid of 110,000€ from Ecurie J-P Gauvin.

Owner Bivans Srl was the consignor.

The horse sold at the 2016 Select Yearling Sale for 150,000€ and has been a stalwart so far on the racecourse, winning 352,150€ from nine wins and a second in 11 career starts, and posting a best winning time of 1.12.3kr over 2100 meters.

He starts Sunday in the Prix Charles Tiercelin at Vincennes, a Gr. II event for the 100,000€ total purse.

Other stallion breeding shares sold were lot 91, Eridan (5m Ready Cash-Topaze d’Atout), for 41,000€ to Michel Earl Houdayer.

Eridan starts Sunday in the Prix d’Amerique after winning the Criterium Continental.

Another stallion breeding share sold was that of the retired Village Mystic for 34,000€.

Shares presented that went RNA were two in Bold Eagle for 117,000€ and 100,000€ and a share in Timoko for 34,000€.

Leading broodmare sale were lot 73, Bliss Nevele (8f, Ready Cash-Quick Nevele) in foal to Sam Bourbon, for 73,000€ to Scea du Beaumaroce and lot 104, Dimitria Griff (6f, Coktail Jet-Ojipsie Griff) in foal to Bird Parker for 70,000€ to Scea des Bissons.

Hip 100, Conga (7f, Goetmals Wood-See You Soon) in foal to Prix de Cornulier winner Bilibili, brought 40,000€.

This one is the maternal family that produced Daguet Rapide, Rangone, Reve Avec Moi and others.

Breeding shares in Bilibili, a son of Niky, sold for 14,000€ and 15,000€.

Overall, session one saw 100 horse sold from 189 presented for 1,203,300€, an average of 12,033€.

Session two takes place tonight starting at 19:00 local time when lots 190-297 will be sold.

The Etalons Expo is currently underway in the lower level of Vincennes racecourse and will go through 20:00 local time.

Pedigrees are shown below of Face Time Bourbon and Bliss Nevele.

 

Thomas H. Hicks

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Monticello to shut to protect Catskills Casino
26-Jan-2019 06:01 AM NZDT
Urgointohearmeroar has Robert Gordon spotlight
26-Jan-2019 06:01 AM NZDT
Cushing pushes to keep career on fast track
25-Jan-2019 08:01 AM NZDT
Millers sweep features as track weathers storm
25-Jan-2019 08:01 AM NZDT
Maria Kleinsasser making her mark
25-Jan-2019 08:01 AM NZDT
Starters announced for Prix d’Amerique
25-Jan-2019 04:01 AM NZDT
Wally Hennessey notches 10,000 wins
25-Jan-2019 04:01 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News