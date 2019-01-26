Face Time Bourbon share brings 110,000€

A cover right in Face Time Bourbon attracted the greatest interest when Arqana Trot held its traditional Prix d'Amérique auction

January 25, 2019 - Session one of the 32nd annual Prix d’Amerique Mixed Sale, conducted by Arqana-Trot, attracted a large crowd for the session that includes largely harness racing breeding stock and stallion shares, some of those stallions racing this weekend.

A 90th share (one breeding per year) of Face Time Bourbon (4m Ready Cash -Vita Bourbon) led the way bringing a winning bid of 110,000€ from Ecurie J-P Gauvin.

Owner Bivans Srl was the consignor.

The horse sold at the 2016 Select Yearling Sale for 150,000€ and has been a stalwart so far on the racecourse, winning 352,150€ from nine wins and a second in 11 career starts, and posting a best winning time of 1.12.3kr over 2100 meters.

He starts Sunday in the Prix Charles Tiercelin at Vincennes, a Gr. II event for the 100,000€ total purse.

Other stallion breeding shares sold were lot 91, Eridan (5m Ready Cash -Topaze d’Atout), for 41,000€ to Michel Earl Houdayer.

Eridan starts Sunday in the Prix d’Amerique after winning the Criterium Continental.

Another stallion breeding share sold was that of the retired Village Mystic for 34,000€.

Shares presented that went RNA were two in Bold Eagle for 117,000€ and 100,000€ and a share in Timoko for 34,000€.

Leading broodmare sale were lot 73, Bliss Nevele (8f, Ready Cash -Quick Nevele) in foal to Sam Bourbon, for 73,000€ to Scea du Beaumaroce and lot 104, Dimitria Griff (6f, Coktail Jet -Ojipsie Griff) in foal to Bird Parker for 70,000€ to Scea des Bissons.

Hip 100, Conga (7f, Goetmals Wood -See You Soon) in foal to Prix de Cornulier winner Bilibili, brought 40,000€.

This one is the maternal family that produced Daguet Rapide, Rangone, Reve Avec Moi and others.

Breeding shares in Bilibili, a son of Niky , sold for 14,000€ and 15,000€.

Overall, session one saw 100 horse sold from 189 presented for 1,203,300€, an average of 12,033€.

Session two takes place tonight starting at 19:00 local time when lots 190-297 will be sold.

The Etalons Expo is currently underway in the lower level of Vincennes racecourse and will go through 20:00 local time.

Pedigrees are shown below of Face Time Bourbon and Bliss Nevele.

Thomas H. Hicks