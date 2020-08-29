Face Time Bourbon wins Criterium 5 Ans

Face Time Bourbon and driver Bjorn Goop flying down the stretch at Vincennes in prior win

Face Time Bourbon (5m Ready Cash- Vita Bourbon) easily took the Gr. I Criterium 5 Ans at Paris-Vincennes today (purse 170,000€, 3000 meters voltstart, 17 starters) as the 2/10 harness racing favorite and timed in 1.12.1kr over the extended distance.

Bjorn Goop teamed the Sebastien Guarato trainee for Scuderia Bivans Srl, to his 23rd career victory in 27 starts. His life earnings increased to 1,850,400€ with this score.

FTB was away mid-pack on the outer before a three wide brush and rush to the lead on the backside. He open a wide lead and eased home a five length winner. SARL Haras Saint Martin bred the winner.

The 12/1 Feliciano (5m Ready Cash-Ravenella) was a solid second for pilot David Thomain, trainer Philippe Allaire and breeder/owner Ecurie des Charmes. 140/1 Flamme du Goutier (5f Ready Cash - Utopie du Goutier) took third reined by Theo Duvaldestin for Ecurie Saint Martin and trainer Thierry Duvakdestin.

The 73/1 Frisbee d’Am (5m The Best Madrik) was fourth for reinsman Anthony Barrier and trainer Richard Westerink, with fifth money to 53/1 Feerie Wood (5f Rockfeller Center ) handled by Alexandre Abrivard. Feydeau Seven and Fakir du Lorault completed the top seven.

This race was the Quinte+ race of the day and the exact order top five paid 44,949.00€ to 25 winning tickets. Below is a photo recap of this race action.

Face Time Bourbon

Replay Click this link: https://www.letrot.com/en/races/replays/2020-08-29/7500/3

LeTrot files/photos