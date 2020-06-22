Face Time Bourbon wins Prix Rene Balliere

Today the exceptional 2020 Prox d’Amerique winner Face Time Bourbon (5m Ready Cash-Vita Bourbon-Love You) scored at Vincennes in the Prix Rene Balliere (Gr. I Intermational UET Masters, purse 145,000€, 2100 meters autostart) clocked in 1.09.4kr (mile race 1:51.66) for pilot Bjorn Goop, harness racing trainer Sebastiem Guarato and owner Scuderia Bivans Srl.
He was bred by SARL Haras Saint Martin. Face Time, off at 5/10 odds, took the lead from Enino de Pommereux (6m Coktail Jet-Noune du Pommereux) and first leading Bold Eagle (9m Ready Cash-Reethi Rah Jet) and took it all the way in the fast fractions (1:06.4kr with 1500 meters remaining; 1.08.2kr at the 1000 to go mark; 1,10kr with 500 meter remaining).
He was tested with over 1000 meters remaining by first up and 62/1 Drole de Jet (7m Coktail Jet-Likely Jet-Defi d’Aunou) who maintained the pressure all the way, falling a length and a half back at the line, with trainer Pierre Vercruysse aboard for Ecurie Hunter Valley. This one, bred by Jean Etienne Dubois, won the GP l’Uet in 2017. Third home was 9/1 Feliciano (5m Ready Cash-Ravenella) with David Thomain up for trainer Philippe Allaire and Ecurie des Charmes. 33/1 Valokaja Hindo and 49/1 Bahia Quesnot completd the top five. 4.6/1 Enino de Pommereux and 7.7/1 Bold Eagle finished sixth and seventh.
Face Time Bourbon
Face Time Bourbon won for the 21st time in 25 career starts now for 1,716,300€ for this five year old that today set a speed record for the distance. In comparison, as the great Ready Cash, bred by Jean Etienne Dubois and trained by Sebastien Guarato, likely is winding down his racing career at age nine, has 46 victories in 73 starts for 4,980,467€ earned.
LeTrot, Vincennes files/photos
Thomas H. Hicks