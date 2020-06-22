Face Time Bourbon wins Prix Rene Balliere

Today the exceptional 2020 Prox d’Amerique winner Face Time Bourbon (5m Ready Cash -Vita Bourbon-Love You) scored at Vincennes in the Prix Rene Balliere (Gr. I Intermational UET Masters, purse 145,000€, 2100 meters autostart) clocked in 1.09.4kr (mile race 1:51.66) for pilot Bjorn Goop, harness racing trainer Sebastiem Guarato and owner Scuderia Bivans Srl.

He was bred by SARL Haras Saint Martin. Face Time, off at 5/10 odds, took the lead from Enino de Pommereux (6m Coktail Jet -Noune du Pommereux) and first leading Bold Eagle (9m Ready Cash -Reethi Rah Jet) and took it all the way in the fast fractions (1:06.4kr with 1500 meters remaining; 1.08.2kr at the 1000 to go mark; 1,10kr with 500 meter remaining).

He was tested with over 1000 meters remaining by first up and 62/1 Drole de Jet (7m Coktail Jet -Likely Jet-Defi d’Aunou) who maintained the pressure all the way, falling a length and a half back at the line, with trainer Pierre Vercruysse aboard for Ecurie Hunter Valley. This one, bred by Jean Etienne Dubois, won the GP l’Uet in 2017. Third home was 9/1 Feliciano (5m Ready Cash-Ravenella) with David Thomain up for trainer Philippe Allaire and Ecurie des Charmes. 33/1 Valokaja Hindo and 49/1 Bahia Quesnot completd the top five. 4.6/1 Enino de Pommereux and 7.7/1 Bold Eagle finished sixth and seventh.

Watch the replay click here.



Face Time Bourbon

Face Time Bourbon won for the 21st time in 25 career starts now for 1,716,300€ for this five year old that today set a speed record for the distance. In comparison, as the great Ready Cash , bred by Jean Etienne Dubois and trained by Sebastien Guarato, likely is winding down his racing career at age nine, has 46 victories in 73 starts for 4,980,467€ earned.

LeTrot, Vincennes files/photos