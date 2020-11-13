Day At The Track

Face Time Bourbon scores at Vincennes

09:18 AM 13 Nov 2020 NZDT
Face Time Bourbon, harness racing
Face Time Bourbon winning with ease in the 2019 Prix d'Amerique
Sarah Thomas photo

Face Time Bourbon (5m Ready Cash-Vita Bourbon), off at 1/10 odds, returned to action in France to win the Gr. II Prix Marcel Laurent (purse 85,000€, 2100 meters autostart, European four and five year olds) at Paris-Vincennes, clocked in 1.09.8kr.

Bjorn Goop teamed this Sebastien Guarato trainee that Scuderia Bivans Srl owns. Face Time recorded his 26th career victory in 31 starts plus four second place finishes, and his life earnings are now 2,105,190€.

The 2019 winner of the Prix d'Amerique is on course to defend his title at the end of January.

Two lengths back second was 23/1 Feerie Wood (5f Rockfeller Center-Vive Fee) with owner Alexandre Abrivard up for trainer L. C. Abrivard. Ecurie D bred this one. Third today was 22/1 Gu d’Heripre (4m Coktail Jet-Vedetta d’Heripre) for Franck Nivard, trainer Philippe Billard and Ecurie d’Heripre. Feeling Cash at 69/1 and 72/1 oddsFavonte Fligny completed the top five

 Replay -https://www.letrot.com/fr/replay-courses/2020-11-12/7500/2

Face Time Bourbon

On the undercard was the Gr. III Prix Olry Roederer (monte Gr. III, purse 70,000€, 2850 meters, European four year olds) and 1.1/1 odds favorite Gladys des Plaines (4f Opus Viervil-Thetis de Vaujours) scored easily in 1.12.5kr with Mathieu Mottier in the irons. She now has five career wins for 319,470€ earned. Gilles Curens trains this mare for owner Augustin Radu.

The 2.6/1 odds Gospel Pat (4m Uriel Speed-Namorosa) was distant second with David Thomain up for trainer Philippe Allaire and owner Patrick Madar. Third home was 39/1 Gef de Play (4m Gazouillis-Paradise Island) for Adrien Lamy and owner/trainer Franck Leblanc.

Gladys Des Plaines

LeTrot files/photos

by Thomas H. Hicks, for Harnesslink

 

 

