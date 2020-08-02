Day At The Track

Face Time Bourbon wins, Bold Eagle retires

06:06 AM 03 Aug 2020 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Bold Eagle, harness racing
Bold Eagle after his final race
LeTrot photo

Face Time Bourbon (5m Ready Cash-Vita Bourbon) with Bjorn Goop up, took the lead from post seven in the first lap and continued on the lead throughout for an easy 1.11.0kr timed score in today’s Grand Prix de Wallonie  in Belgium (purse 120,000€, 2300 meters autostart, 10 starters).

Face TimeBourbon now has recorded 22 career victories in 26 starts for 1,773,900€ earned. He was off at 1/10 odds. Sebastien Guarato trains this one for Scuderia Bivans Srl.

The 25/1 Valokaja Hindo (9m Great Challenger-Hindo Enghave) was a solid second with Christophe Martens teaming this Jean Michel Bazire trainee that Eirik Djuve owns. The 87/1 Viking d’Hermes (11g Sancho Panca-Norina Way) took third for Christophe de Groote, narrowly ahead of fourth finishing 6.9/1 Bold Eagle (9m Ready Cash-Reethi Rah Jet) that Hugues Montule piloted for trainer Guarato and owner Ecurie Pierre Pilarski.

Bold Eagle earned 9,500€ today and increased his life earnings to 5,000,467€, just behind the all-time earnings record for a FR trotteur set by Timoko at 5,006,731€. Timoko won 36 times in his racing career while Bold Eagle secured 46 victories in 76 starts. Below is a photo gallery of this action today at Hippodrome de Wallonie.

Face Time Bourbon

Bold Eagle and Hugues Monthule

 

 

It was quite a career for Bold Eagle and today’s salute to his accomplishments also gave thanks to longtime lad Hugues Monthule who teamed the champion.

 

Hippodrome de Wallonie and LeTrot files/photos

 

by Thomas H. Hicks, for Harnesslink


 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

World record holder Sebastian K dies
02-Aug-2020 21:08 PM NZST
Draws for Hambletonian and Hambo Oaks
02-Aug-2020 20:08 PM NZST
Captain Kirk hits high 'geer'
02-Aug-2020 17:08 PM NZST
Somebodyslilly, Mystical Carrie both victorious
02-Aug-2020 16:08 PM NZST
Ramona Hill, Ready For Moni win Hambo elims
02-Aug-2020 12:08 PM NZST
Ackley & Wilder nab first Adios victory
02-Aug-2020 09:08 AM NZST
Unbeaten Party Hill Girl takes Adioo Volo
02-Aug-2020 09:08 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News