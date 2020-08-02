Face Time Bourbon wins, Bold Eagle retires

Face Time Bourbon (5m Ready Cash -Vita Bourbon) with Bjorn Goop up, took the lead from post seven in the first lap and continued on the lead throughout for an easy 1.11.0kr timed score in today’s Grand Prix de Wallonie in Belgium (purse 120,000€, 2300 meters autostart, 10 starters).

Face TimeBourbon now has recorded 22 career victories in 26 starts for 1,773,900€ earned. He was off at 1/10 odds. Sebastien Guarato trains this one for Scuderia Bivans Srl.

The 25/1 Valokaja Hindo (9m Great Challenger- Hindo Enghave) was a solid second with Christophe Martens teaming this Jean Michel Bazire trainee that Eirik Djuve owns. The 87/1 Viking d’Hermes (11g Sancho Panca -Norina Way) took third for Christophe de Groote, narrowly ahead of fourth finishing 6.9/1 Bold Eagle (9m Ready Cash-Reethi Rah Jet) that Hugues Montule piloted for trainer Guarato and owner Ecurie Pierre Pilarski.

Bold Eagle earned 9,500€ today and increased his life earnings to 5,000,467€, just behind the all-time earnings record for a FR trotteur set by Timoko at 5,006,731€. Timoko won 36 times in his racing career while Bold Eagle secured 46 victories in 76 starts. Below is a photo gallery of this action today at Hippodrome de Wallonie.

Face Time Bourbon

Bold Eagle and Hugues Monthule

It was quite a career for Bold Eagle and today’s salute to his accomplishments also gave thanks to longtime lad Hugues Monthule who teamed the champion.

Hippodrome de Wallonie and LeTrot files/photos

by Thomas H. Hicks, for Harnesslink



