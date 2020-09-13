Face Time Bourbon wins Gr. I Prix de L'Etoile

The Groupe I Prix de L;Etoile (purse 170,000€, 2150 meters distance handicap, eight starters three through five year olds) at Paris-Vincennes today went to the 2/10 favorite Face Time Bourbon (5m Ready Cash -Vita Bourbon) timed in 1.09.4kr over 2200 meters (mile rate 1:51.66) as he was handicapped 50 meters as were the other five year olds in the harness racing field. He was driven by Bjorn Goop as usual.

This Sebastian Guarato trainee now has 24 victories in 28 starts for 1,926,900€ in career earnings. Scuderia Bivans Srl owns the winner that was bred by SARL Haras Saint Martin. Face Time Bourbon scored easily with the plugs in.

The 60/1 Frisbee d’Am (5m The Best Madrik- Miska Rondes) was best of the rest for Alexandre Abrivard and trainer Richard Westerink. Third was 98/1 Fakir du Lorault (5m Vaillant Cash ) handled by Francois Lecanu. 27/1 Hirondelle Sibey and 6.6/1 Feliciano completed the top five.

