Face Time Bourbon and driver Bjorn Goop winning the Prix d'Amerique for the second straight year.

Face Time Bourbon (6m Ready Cash-Vita Bourbon) with driver Bjorn Goop made history repeat itself as the duo again captured the prestigious Prix d'Amerique at the Hippodrome Paris Vincennes Sunday in France.

With a purse of $1 million euros, there were 18 starters in the 2,700 meter contest. Goop was able to get good position early in the race for Face Time Bourbon as they were second-over once the field settled down after the early calvery charge in the standing start race. Bahia Quesnot (Junior Guelpa) got to the lead and Goop started to charge up with Face Time Bourbon, getting Bahia Quesnot to pick up the tempo and then Goop ducked right into the two-hole trip with Face Time Bourbon.

Then with just over 1,000 meters to go in the race, Goop came after Bahia Quesnot with Face Time Bourbon and they cleared to the lead with ease.

Holding the field at bay with a two length lead, Goop urged Face Time Bouron on to victory in the stretch with 2.7/1 Davidson du Pont (8m Pacha du Pont) that Jean Michel Bazire trains and drives for owner Albert Rayon.

Face Time Bourbon covered the 2,700 meter race in a record 1.10.8. He was sent off as the 9/10 favorite in the race. He is trained by Sebastien Guarato for Scuderia Bivans Srl. and recorded his 29th career victory in 34 starts for 2,647,440€ earned.

The 17/1 Gu d’Heripre (5m Coktail Jet) was third for Franck Nivard. 9/1 Delia du Pommereux (8f Niky) was foruth with Eric Raffin up and fifth was last week’s Cornulier winner Bahia Quesnot (10f Scipion du Goutier) for trainer/driver Junior Guelpa in a very courageous efffort.

Face Time Bourbon is a deserving winner and a great horse. In modern times he joins Bold Eagle, Ready Cash, Offshore Dream and Varenne as back to back winners of this classic and most prestigious race.

Replay - https://www.letrot.com/fr/replay-courses/2021-01-31/7500/6

