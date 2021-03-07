Day At The Track

Face Time Bourbon wins in a romp

10:40 AM 07 Mar 2021 NZDT
Face Time Bourbon, harness racing
Face Time Bourbon and driver Eric Raffin
LeTrot photo

On this closing day of the Paris-Vincennes Winter Meet, the Gr. I Prix de Selection (purse 200,000€, 2200 meters, four-six year-olds) was the featured event.

The 1/10 favorite Face Time Bourbon (6m Ready Cash-Vita Bourbon) prevailed easily timed in 1.10.3kr for Eric Raffin. Raffin last drove FTB on November 8, 2018 in that victorious effort.

Sebastien Guarato is the winning trainer for Scuderia Bivans Srl as FTB won for the 29th time in 35 career starts, now for 2,747,440€ earned. He was a well-rated winner today (1.10.7kr at the 1500 meters to go mark; 1.11.1kr at the 1000; 1.10.8kr with 500 to go) as he drew off in the final 500 meters.

The 59/1 outsider For You Madrik (6m Up And Quick-Quelea Madrik) was second for pilot Benoit Robin, trainer J.L. Bigeon and owner Joel Seche. Third was 41/1 Fric du Chene (6m Nobody du Chene-Oseille du Chene) with Franck Nivard up for trainer Julien LeMer and breeder/owner Claude Guedj.

 

To watch the race replay, click here.  

 

Face Time Bourbon

Face Time Bourbon is expected to remain in France and race lightly to prepare for the 2022 Prix d’Amerique.

LeTrot files/photos

by Thomas H. Hicks, for Harnesslink

 

 

