Fado du Chene 100,000€ winner at Vincennes

January 4, 2019 - Today’s Vincennes featured Gr. II Prix Emile Riotteau (monte, purse 100,000€, 2700 meters International) went to 1.13.3kr timed and 7/10 odds Fado du Chene (5m Singalo -Star du Chene) ridden by jockey P.Ph. Ploquin for harness racing trainer Julien Le Mer and owner Claude Guedj.

This was Fado’s 12th career victory now for 735,700€ earned.

3.4/1 Feeling Cash (5m Ready Cash -Royale Star) was second for Eric Raffin and third went to 3/1 Flicka de Blary (5f Sam Bourbon ) with Camille Levesque aboard.

This race began an interesting program at Paris-Vincennes today and tomorrow.

The day’s Quinte+ race was the Prix de Breteuil (purse 51,000€, 2100 meters autostart) and the 1.11.7kr clocked winner was 3/2 favorite Caliu des Boss (8g Pomerol de Laumac -Quest For You) with owner/trainer/driver Gabriel Angel Pou Pou aboard.

This was his third win in his last five appearances and tenth in the career now for 249,990€ earned.

4.2/1 Callas du Bouffey (8f Look de Star ) was second for Matthieu Abrivard up and 7.3/1 Biniou de Connee (9g Ni Ho Ped d’Ombree ) was third for Eric Raffin.

The next two finishers were off at 22/1 and 20/.1 and there were 1,210 winning exact order tickets that each paid 878.40€.

The Q+ pool was 4,361,524€ and there was over 9,341,000€ wagered on the race.

Caliu des Boss

In the Prix d’Epinal (purse 37,000€, 2100 meters autostart) the 16/1 outsider Erasme Williams (6m Quai Bourbon -Miss Williams- Sancho Panca ) scored, clocked in 1.12.5kr.

Philippe Daugeard owns, trains and teamed the winner to his fifth career win now for 113,570€ earned.

The winner’s dam is a daughter of Goetmals Wood -Hippodamia- Workaholic , she the dam of Carat Williams (by Prodigious ) an 18-time winner for 1,072,989€ earned.

Erasme Williams

The Prix de Maisons-Alfort (59,000€ purse, 2850 meters, European eligibles) saw 7/10 favorite Vipera Killer Gar (6f Varenne -Uakland) score for Eric Raffin and trainer Vitale Ciotola.

The Italian invader is owned by Scuderia Fioedigio and she recorded her fourth victory in France and now has career earnings of 197,598€.

Race time was 1.13.9kr.

5.3/1 Virginia Grif (5f Varenne -Francy Capar) was second with Bjorn Goop driving for trainer Alessandro Gocciadoro and owner Horses Our Passion Srl.

19/1 Eive d’Herios (5f Ni Ho Ped d’Ombree ) was third.

Vipera Killer Gar

The 2019 French stallion results were issued today and Ready Cash led the way followed by his sons including Bold Eagle , Brillantissime and Bird Parker .

Quite an accomplishment!!!

Thomas H. HIcks



