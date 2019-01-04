Fairway de Blary wins at Vincennes

January 2, 2019 - The Wednesday Paris-Vincennes harness racing featured Prix de Montpellier (purse 35,000€, 2100 meters autostart, 11 starters) went to the 3.7/1 Fairway de Blary (4m Village Mystic -Sonia du Boscail) for trainer/driver Tony Le Beller and owner Ecurie des Charmes,

He scored for the second time in a seven race career, timed in 1.13.3kr.

6.6/1 Falkano de Houelle (4m Vigrove ) took second for Kevin Leblanc for breeder/trainer Franck Leblanc.

18/1 odds Fifteen Day (4m Rocklyn ) was third for Bjorn Goop.

Fairway de Blary

On the undercard were races for the newly aged three year olds. The colts contested the Prix de Bonneuil (purse 29,000€, 2175 meters, 14 starters) with 20/1 Godfather (3m Village Mystic -Horsaca) victorious clocked in 1.15.1kr with Louis Baudron the trainer and driver. Mme. Mauricette De Sousa owns the winner that defeated the 1.2/1 favorite Garibaldi (3m Love You -Venitienne) with trainer J.Ph. Monclin driving. Third was 7.6/1 Go Fast Roc (3m Uniclove -Scuderia Begonia) with Franck Nivard at the lines for trainer Bertrand LeBeller.

Godfather

The three year old fillies competed in the Prix d’Acigne (purse 29,000€, 2175 meters, 14 starters) that saw 11/1 odds Gloranie des Noes (3f Uniclove -Praline des Noes) score timed in 1.16.8kr with Clement Duvaldestin aboard for trainer Thierry Duvaldestin, the winner’s second career win in three starts. 1.9/1 favorite Gallipoli (3f Very Nice Marceaux -Ocarina Jet) was second for trainer/driver Pierre Vercruysse and owner Yannick Desmet. Jean Etienne Dubois bred this filly. Third went to 4.6/1 Gera (3f Coktail Jet -Olima) with owner Mathieu Mottier the pilot.

Gloranie des Noes

Thomas H. Hicks