Fairway de Blary wins at Vincennes

January 2, 2019 - The Wednesday Paris-Vincennes harness racing featured Prix de Montpellier (purse 35,000€, 2100 meters autostart, 11 starters) went to the 3.7/1 Fairway de Blary (4m Village Mystic-Sonia du Boscail) for trainer/driver Tony Le Beller and owner Ecurie des Charmes,
He scored for the second time in a seven race career, timed in 1.13.3kr.
6.6/1 Falkano de Houelle (4m Vigrove) took second for Kevin Leblanc for breeder/trainer Franck Leblanc.
18/1 odds Fifteen Day (4m Rocklyn) was third for Bjorn Goop.
Fairway de Blary
On the undercard were races for the newly aged three year olds. The colts contested the Prix de Bonneuil (purse 29,000€, 2175 meters, 14 starters) with 20/1 Godfather (3m Village Mystic-Horsaca) victorious clocked in 1.15.1kr with Louis Baudron the trainer and driver. Mme. Mauricette De Sousa owns the winner that defeated the 1.2/1 favorite Garibaldi (3m Love You-Venitienne) with trainer J.Ph. Monclin driving. Third was 7.6/1 Go Fast Roc (3m Uniclove-Scuderia Begonia) with Franck Nivard at the lines for trainer Bertrand LeBeller.
Godfather
The three year old fillies competed in the Prix d’Acigne (purse 29,000€, 2175 meters, 14 starters) that saw 11/1 odds Gloranie des Noes (3f Uniclove-Praline des Noes) score timed in 1.16.8kr with Clement Duvaldestin aboard for trainer Thierry Duvaldestin, the winner’s second career win in three starts. 1.9/1 favorite Gallipoli (3f Very Nice Marceaux-Ocarina Jet) was second for trainer/driver Pierre Vercruysse and owner Yannick Desmet. Jean Etienne Dubois bred this filly. Third went to 4.6/1 Gera (3f Coktail Jet-Olima) with owner Mathieu Mottier the pilot.
Gloranie des Noes
Thomas H. Hicks