Fairytale continues for new mum Mon

Motherhood obviously agrees with popular Victorian harness racing identity Monique Burnett, who's wasted no time in getting back to the winner's circle after the birth of her son Hudson.

Monique and her partner Josh Duggan, of Kilmore, welcomed their son to the world seven weeks ago, and Monique returned to race driving last week, landing a winner at just her fourth drive back.

"I've been very lucky. I had a great pregnancy and the doctor's been amazed at how well I've bounced back after Hudson was born," Monique said.

"I had planned to be back driving fairly quickly so it was great to be able to get on the track again, and to get a win. But I've actually loved just getting back out to the races and seeing everyone again, too," she said.

"Getting back to the race driving was just like riding a bike! Once it's in you and you love doing it, there are no worries, it just kicks back in."

Monique was successful at Yarra Valley on Friday on bay gelding Im Joe Louis ( Art Major - Snap Wilson ( Falcon Seelster ) for her aunty Julie Mifsud.

To watch the video replay click here

"We were three wide and three back in the last lap, and thought I was going to struggle to get around them all. But once we straightened up he just grew wings and flew home up the straight," she said.

While she's thrilled to be back at the races, Monique says there's been an enormous change of focus for the couple in the past seven weeks.

"We're always busy because Josh is driving most days, and we've got a lot happening with the team at home. But we're lucky that Hudson's a pretty settled baby. He's just slotted into our routine," she said.

"It used to be all about the horses for both of us, but Huddy comes first, and we work around him. It was my birthday on Friday, it didn't even really feel like it mattered much because it's all about Hudson now!"

Monique's win at Yarra Valley wasn't the only cause for family celebrations, either.

Mon's partner Josh notched up career win number 500, behind the in-form three-year-old Van Gogh ( Modern Art - Hot Gossip ( Safely Kept ) for Leigh Graham, while Mon's cousin, concession reinswoman Olivia Weidenbach, brought up the first driving double of her career.

To watch the video replay click on this link

Olivia drove Feisty Phoebe ( Modern Art - Apple Sorbet ( Fake Left ) to victory for Rita Burnett; and Prince Bronski ( Major Bronski - Odette Bromac ( Live Or Die ) for Sam Karamalikis.

To watch the Feisty Phoebe replay click here

To watch the Prince Bronski replay click here

"Olivia got four winners in four days last week and both of her winners on Friday were at long odds. They're calling her 'Longshot Livvie'! She's really doing great and that's so good to see because our sport needs more young people coming through," Monique said.

Monique and Josh are fortunate to be surrounded by a unique family support network. The family is based around the Kilmore property Grand Lodge established by her grandparents Leli and Mary Mifsud. Annetto Mifsud lives at Grand Lodge, while Mon's mum Rita and her partner Jim Maragos and Rita's brother Aussie and his wife Julie all live nearby.

In addition to training and driving, Monique is a respected preparer of yearlings, and is now putting the polish on one of the biggest teams in her career. She's preparing 36 youngsters for the APG and Nutrien Sales in April.

"It's a busy time of year and a massive team effort but we make it all work. Without mum and Annetto we couldn't do it all - especially now!" she said.

"Huddy doesn't mind being in his pram at this stage, and Aunty Julie and Uncle Aussie are always happy to have him for an hour or so if I need to be on the track - we're juggling it all okay at the moment!

"We're also really lucky to have some fantastic loyal staff, in Tommy Parnell and Kevin Barry, too - they are a massive help."

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura