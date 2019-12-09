Fairytale return for top horsewoman

Despite still suffering from injuries received in a freak accident nearly 12 months ago, there's absolutely no stopping champion Victorian harness racing trainer-driver Jodi Quinlan.

The Parwan-based horsewoman showed her brilliance with a well-timed run to storm home and claim the 2019 Group Two $60,000 Decron Cranbourne Gold Cup on Saturday night-her fourth victory in the prestigious event.

Quinlan was driving six-year-old Emma Stewart-trained Phoenix Prince (Somebeachsomewhere-Classic Cathy (Classic Garry) for the first time but overhauled some of the gelding's more fancied stablemates in the run to the wire.

"He didn't handle some of the corners all that well. He sort of rolled about a bit, but I made sure he was balanced up when we went into the final corner," Quinlan said.

"Gee he sprinted hard over the final stages when he hit top gear. It probably wasn't a complete surprise because he was always travelling well."

Phoenix Prince won by nearly three metres from Tam Major and Code Black. Then followed Hurricane Harley and Maraetai - unbelievably that gave Ballarat trainer Emma Stewart all of the first top five placings.

Quinlan was sidelined up until a month ago after being kicked by a horse that took fright in the float parking area at Tabcorp Park Melton last Christmas Eve. She suffered three fractures to her spine, a lacerated kidney, muscle damage on her left-hand side and other injuries.

After extensive rehabilitation, Quinlan said she was still finding it harder to do things that she once took for granted.

"I'm still building up my muscle strength as well as my overall fitness. I sometimes wonder if I'm improving, but my doctors think I'm going great so that's the main thing," she said.

Quinlan said with her partner Craig Demmler away in New Zealand competing in the Inter Dominion series with My Kiwi Mate, the workload at the stables had increased.



Jodi Quinlan

"There's now a few more horses to do, so my longtime foreman David Punch has been very busy and we also have another worker who comes in to help out," she said.

Quinlan has previously won the Cranbourne Cup with Our Millers Road, The Warp Drive and Sting Lika Bee.

"I actually had my first-ever trials drive on the Cranbourne track. I grew up at Drouin so I guess I classified Cranbourne and Warragul as my 'home' tracks," she said.

"My parents were into the gallopers. Dad died when I was only very young, and mum kept going with them for a while."

Quinlan's interest in harness racing stems from two uncles in Gary Quinlan and Geoff Walker, both competent and successful horsemen.

"I'm not pushing myself and doing all that much driving. I have now landed two winners on my return so I'm pretty excited with that. To be honest I'm just happy poking along the way I'm going," she said.

"But in saying that it was nice to pick up the drive on Phoenix Prince for Emma. I haven't driven for her for a while. Probably the previous time was several years ago."

Quinlan is now hoping the success rolls on to next Saturday night when My Kiwi Mate, who has drawn the pole for Demmler in the $500,000 Inter Dominion Final.

"Craig's desperate to have me over there. He reckons some of my luck might help him out big time. I'm still thinking about it, but there's so much work to be done at home. We'll see when the time gets closer!"

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura