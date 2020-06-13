Fairytale start for Team Tritton

Former Aussie harness racing team Shane and Lauren Tritton have kicked off a new chapter with the best possible start to their USA move.

The couple has a team of 18 in work, and took their first runner to the famed Meadowlands circuit, near New York City, early today Australian time.

My Ruebe Star ( Falcon Seelster -Zenola Star ( New York Motoring ) didn't disappoint, scoring a comfortable win for reinsman Jordan Stratton.

A relieved Shane Tritton described the win as "pretty surreal" but the couple was thrilled to get "the monkey off their back" in the best possible way.

"I'm not sure if its relief or what it is, but it was just unbelievable to get the win," he said.

"I think the greater relief was actually to get one to the races - we have been under a lot of pressure being away from home and away from our friends. It was a big move and it is a relief to finally be underway."

Shane said he was pleased his dad, trainer Peter who moved to the US 20 years ago, was able to be trackside for the win.

"Dad's been showing us the ropes, so it was fantastic to have him there. I think he was relieved as well, because I think he was worried we might blame him if things didn't work out as we hoped!" Shane laughed.

"It's just so exciting. We've been talking to family and friends back home and you just have to pinch yourself that it's happened."

My Ruebe Star was a winner of 10 races in Australia and was among a dozen horses that relocated to the Northern Hemisphere with Team Tritton.

"We're so proud of her. She had to do it a bit tough early and we were wondering if we'd had to use her up a bit much. But Jordan said she felt fantastic right from the start, and first up, we just couldn't have asked for any more.

"We always liked her back home but she was coming up against he best mares in NSW towards the end. We always thought she just needed to mature a bit and she would take that next step."

The couple will follow up with another ex-pat Aussie, again at the Meadowlands, on Saturday night (Sunday morning Australian time) in eight-times Australian winner Gods Spirit ( Tintin in America - Cathar).

"Gods Spirit is in a similar type of race but we're definitely not getting ahead of ourselves. As long as he runs up to his ability, we'll be happy."

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura